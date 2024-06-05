10 New Ryobi Tools Waiting For Your Next DIY Project
Completing a DIY project is a gratifying feeling. You take matters into your own hands and get the job done. But just as equally important as the task at hand are the tools you utilize to do the job right. High-quality tools can turn do-it-yourself projects that seem like chores into something enjoyable.
Ryobi stands out as a reliable brand, constantly innovating with new tools that hit the mark on affordability, popularity for home projects, durability, and reliability. These tools are also lightweight, cordless, interchangeable, and versatile, with some utilizing Ryobi's One+ battery system.
Ryobi tools are designed to be affordable for beginners on a budget, while still being very capable for the most seasoned DIYers. With this latest selection, Ryobi continues to equip DIYers with tools perfect for a wide range of tasks, making sure every project isn't just completed with ease, but mastered.
18V ONE+ Heat Pet Kit
Adding a heat pen to your DIY tool kit is like harnessing the power of a mini fire-breathing dragon. Whether you're loosening rusted bolts, melting solder, drying craft paint, or softening caulk, a heat pen has so many uses the possibilities are endless.
If you require precision heating, the Ryobi 18V One+ Heat Pen is a compact tool ideal for tough-to-reach jobs. And by adding this mini heat gun to your holster, you get more than just the heat pen. The kit includes Ryobi's 18V One+ lithium battery and charger, as well as a spreader and deflector nozzle perfect for dispersing and reflecting heat.
The size of the heat pen paired with Ryobi's 18V One+ interchangeable batteries makes it super portable. Its easy-to-use dual temperature control dial allows users to switch between 450 degrees and 750 degrees Fahrenheit depending on the material, which makes this heat pen kit an ideal addition for those who can handle the heat. This little heat pun packs a lot of heat, so just make sure to let it cool down completely after using it.
USB Lithium Multi-head Screwdriver
If you find yourself assembling furniture, in a tight spot trying to access screws in hard-to-reach spots, or tightening up those loose screws, a multi-head screwdriver can get the job done. But instead of settling for any screwdriver, consider the new Ryobi USB lithium multi-head screwdriver. Ryobi has many new USB lithium tools we've tested.
This screwdriver comes with 3-in-1 interchangeable heads: a ¼-inch hex, offset, and right-angle attachment for those tight corners. It also comes with a standard 10-bit set and a USB 2Ah lithium rechargeable battery that can be charged simply by plugging it into a USD port using the 19.6-inch USB cable. The red and green LED indicator lights on the screwdriver let you know when the battery is charged or low.
Like a DIY gunslinger, this bad boy is built for speed and can hit up to 200 RPM for lightning-fast fastening. This compact, portable, cordless, and rechargeable multi-head screwdriver's versatility would also make it a perfect addition to these tested Ryobi budget-friendly hobby tools.
1800-Watt Portable Power Station
These days, going off-grid or being self-sufficient is an aspiration for many. But how can we get by without power for our devices like phones, laptops, TVs, fridges, lights, small electronics, and tools? DIYers looking for ways to provide power often turn to power stations.
Whether for recreational use, remote job sites, or unplanned power outages, having a reliable and even portable power solution can make all the difference. Ryobi's new portable power station is perfect for a long weekend of camping. Its 1,800-watt portable power station packs a punch with a 1,094-watt-hour lithium battery, enough to power a full-size fridge for up to 10 hours or a 32-inch LED TV for up to 30 hours. You can also stack them if you need more power.
When you think of a power station, you might imagine a big, beastly, loud machine chugging away, generating power. But this power station is ideal for indoor use. It's quiet and has zero emissions. It's easy to use, too, and has an intuitive LCD screen that displays the battery status, runtime remaining, and load level. It takes about five hours to juice up, and it's light enough to lug around, weighing just 24 pounds.
40V Belt Power Supply
If you're a busy DIYer, you understand how important it is to have tools that work when you need them, especially lithium battery-powered ones. There's also no denying how heavy and tiresome working with these tools can be. Think of all that extra weight on those trimmers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, or weed whackers. Ryobi has over 85 40V products in its lineup, so you can only imagine. It's also annoying to worry about finding an outlet to power your tools, as well.
That's why Ryobi has introduced a nifty 40V belt power supply with adjustable shoulder straps for balance and comfort when using handheld tools. It's a convenient belt, weighing around 5 pounds, that takes the load off by providing two active battery ports that plug into a 40V adaptor that plugs into your handheld tool, making you the ultimate DIY machine.
This belt is perfect when using a higher amp-hour battery with your tools. Ryobi has even made strides by announcing a new line of innovative 18V Lithium EDGE battery packs.
18V ONE+ ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver Kit
If you find yourself assembling furniture, hanging pictures, building decks or fences, installing light fixtures, or doing other DIY projects that require screwing, a lightweight and versatile tool like the Ryobi 18V One+ ¼-inch hex screwdriver is an excellent addition to your toolbox.
This bad boy is fast and provides up to 600 RPM screwing speed. But with its variable speed trigger, you can take your foot off the gas pedal and choose the ideal speed for your project. And, like driving, you don't want to forget to turn your headlights on. This screwdriver offers visibility via its LED work light, allowing users to shine a light on those dark, hard-to-see spaces.
It's got a fast and easy bit change with a ¼-inch quick connect collet and weighs only 2.5 pounds, making it a breeze to get the job done. Using this screwdriver is as easy as turning on a tap. The kit comes with an 18V One+ 1.5Ah lithium battery and charger, which is excellent given that Ryobi has over 300 One+ products that utilize the 18V system.
18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
Cleaning up after a project is always a hassle. Maybe there's sawdust, metal shavings, drywall dust, bits of plaster, paint, dirt — the list goes on. You need a vacuum that sucks, literally. The Ryobi 18V One+ bucket top wet/dry vacuum kit is versatile and portable, offering an excellent cleanup solution for sucking up both liquids and solids.
This bucket-top vacuum turns your chaos into calm. All you need is a 5-gallon bucket. Touted as the industry's most powerful bucket-top wet/dry vacuum, it offers up to 45 cubic feet per minute of airflow and 32 inches of water lift of sealed suction.
Vacuuming and having to stop to kick the cord out of the way or find another power outlet is a thing of the past. This vac is cordless and utilizes One+ batteries so you're free to roam around the garage, worksite, or car. It's lightweight, at only 4.25 pounds, and comes with integrated storage for the 4-foot hose and 1¼-inch crevice tool so you can tuck it away.
18V ONE+ Airstrike 23GA Pin Nailer Kit
If you're a craftsman on the hunt for a Ryobi tool to help with woodworking projects — securing upholstery for interior design, fastening cabinet backs, or doing a bit of home improvement that requires a smooth, undetectable nail head — Ryobi's Airstrike 23GA pin nailer could be an excellent tool for your nailing tasks.
The Airstrike 23GA pin nailer has a magazine capacity of 130 23GA pin nails and can provide up to 4,000 nails per charge. Its lightweight compact design, paired with its ability to sink ½-inch to 1⅜-inch pin nails, makes it a powerful option that packs a punch compared to pin nailers bound to noisy compressors or dependent on expensive gas cartridges.
This pin nailer has non-marring pads to keep your workspace scuff-free. It also features a low nail indicator to let you know when you're running low and an LED light for when you're working in poorly lit conditions, like under a cabinet. Like the final brushstroke on a masterpiece, a pin nailer is a great way to put your finishing touches on a project — literally putting a pin in it.
18V ONE+ ⅜-inch Drill Kit
For DIYers who tackle projects like drilling holes for mounting shelves, building birdhouses, repairing fences, creating pilot holes for running wire, and retrofitting hardware in their homes, a good drill goes a long way. Ryobi's 18V One+ ⅜-inch drill is your trusty companion.
This drill weighs only 2.8 pounds and features an on-board LED work light, making it easy to see what you're drilling in those dimly lit, awkward, hard-to-reach spaces. It is designed with a ⅜-inch keyless chuck, which makes it capable of attaching many drill bits and attachments. The last thing you want to be doing is fiddling around with trying to attach drill bits.
Drill holes and drive screws with ease at speeds up to 600 RPM and the ability to use the variable speed trigger for better control in different situations. This essential tool should also be added to the list of Ryobi tools must-haves for crafts and hobby enthusiasts.
40V HP Brushless 1200 PSI 1.0 GPM Pressure Washer
A good pressure washer can wash siding, brick, and stucco. It can remove dirt, mold, and algae that build up over time, and wash your car, truck, boat, or RV. It can even clean old garden tools and remove old paint, stains, and mildew on fencing and decks.
Ryobi's 40V HP brushless 1200 PSI 1.0 GPM pressure washer offers a transformative experience that can tackle all of that. It comes with a trigger handle, spray wand, three ¼-inch quick-connect nozzles, a 25-foot high-pressure non-marring hose, a 10-foot siphon hose, and a self-priming adapter.
It's cordless and utilizes a 40V 12Ah battery that gets around 40 minutes of runtime. There are a couple of modes to choose from: ECO Mode and HIGH Mode. One uses 900 PSI 0.8 GPM for longer runtime, and the other goes all out at 1200 PSI at 1.0 GPM for max power. All you need to do is connect to any standard garden hose and use the 10-inch siphon hose that comes with it. There's a soap connection for detergent bottles when connected to the garden hose, and Ryobi also sells additional useful accessories for your pressure washer, too.
18V ONE+ LED Workbench Light
No one likes working in the dark, but sometimes you get into those DIY projects and lose track of time. You want to get the job done safely. A versatile light that's perfect for the workshop, working in attics or basements, and portable is an ideal solution.
Ryobi's 18V One+ LED workbench light can be your guiding light. It has an output of 1,700 lumens and high and low brightness modes on both the top and bottom panels. A single panel at a high level has a 900-lumen output, and at a low level, it has a 500-lumen output. This interchange in varying luminosity gives you a well-lit, highly efficient 16 hours of lighting.
This LED workbench light also has plenty of mounting options and comes with non-marring metal hooks, so if you're working under the hood of a car or in some awkward crawl space up in the attic, make sure to bring the foldable, portable workbench light with you. It's flexible, too, and can adjust easily by rotating 360 degrees and pivoting 270 degrees. Also, if you're building a workbench, these Ryobi tools for building one will come in handy.