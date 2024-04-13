Everything To Know About Ryobi EDGE Technology
While Ryobi has long been credited with manufacturing some of the best mass-produced power appliances on the market, even a company of its stature understands there is always room for innovation. Now, Ryobi's suite of tools appropriate for multiple jobs is set to take a massive leap forward with the advent of the 18V Lithium EDGE battery packs.
Technological advances are commonplace in the world of gadgets, with companies regularly touting one allegedly groundbreaking new device or another. As far as Ryobi is concerned, it's hoping that the Lithium Ion EDGE technology will be one such upgrade that the masses cannot ignore, as it bolsters the tool's performance in battery life and operational power. It remains to be seen whether EDGE tech will live up to the hype Ryobi is generating ahead of release, but if it does, EDGE could be a game-changer for the power appliance market as a whole. Here's what you need to know about Ryobi's forthcoming EDGE technology.
EDGE technology is a game-changer
If EDGE batteries do live up to their billing, they should more than change the game for Ryobi tools, as they are designed to dramatically boost power and battery life while helping the devices run cooler and charge faster. As for how they accomplish those feats, EDGE technology utilizes larger, more powerful 21700 Lithium Ion batteries, combining power and stability with a tabless cell connection that increases the mechanism's electrical flow while limiting internal heat production.
Yes, that sounds too good to be true, but early reviews of Ryobi's EDGE tools would seem to back the claims up. Pro Tool Reviews put EDGE-powered devices through the proverbial wringer in a series of endurance tests. They did so by fitting a Ryobi table saw, chainsaw, and hammer drill with the high-performance EDGE batteries and pitting them against the same appliances run on other Ryobi battery packs. The EDGE battery tools outperformed their counterparts across the board during said tests, often besting the competition by close to a full minute per task. So, make of that what you will.
EDGE batteries work with most Ryobi One+ tools
And now for some potentially bad news. Ryobi's Lithium Ion EDGE battery packs will not work with every Ryobi tool on the market. The high-performance battery packs were reportedly developed for use with Ryobi's One+ line of devices, which have thus far run on the company's 18V battery packs.
No doubt this will leave some Ryobi customers disappointed, that they likely won't be able to use EDGE battery packs with their current slate of appliances. However, the good news is that Ryobi's One+ line is now more than 300 strong and includes everything from home and yard tools to pressure washers, vacuum cleaners, pro-grade power drills, and saws. So, if you're looking to add one of those items to your personal arsenal or upgrade a current implement so that it's capable of pushing more power, it might be a good time to check out the One+ selection. As you're exploring your One+ options, we'd be remiss if we didn't note which Ryobi products you should avoid, so please choose carefully.
EDGE tools will be exclusive to Home Depot
As you think about which Ryobi One+ tool to add to your chest, you'll also need to consider where to buy your new appliances. It's not as simple as visiting your local hardware store, as Ryobi limits which vendors can sell its devices. In fact, The Home Depot chain is the only brick-and-mortar store where you can pick up Ryobi products, with a long-standing contract to be its exclusive retailer. Given that, The Home Depot will be the only store carrying EDGE battery packs when they are released.
Of course, you can currently buy as many Ryobi products as you want from the company's online store, and it's safe to assume new implements boasting Ryobi's EDGE technology will also be available online when they finally hit the market. As for when EDGE tech will be available to the power tool-loving masses, Ryobi has not announced an official release date. However, the high-performance battery line is expected to be released sometime in the summer of 2024.