Everything To Know About Ryobi EDGE Technology

While Ryobi has long been credited with manufacturing some of the best mass-produced power appliances on the market, even a company of its stature understands there is always room for innovation. Now, Ryobi's suite of tools appropriate for multiple jobs is set to take a massive leap forward with the advent of the 18V Lithium EDGE battery packs.

Technological advances are commonplace in the world of gadgets, with companies regularly touting one allegedly groundbreaking new device or another. As far as Ryobi is concerned, it's hoping that the Lithium Ion EDGE technology will be one such upgrade that the masses cannot ignore, as it bolsters the tool's performance in battery life and operational power. It remains to be seen whether EDGE tech will live up to the hype Ryobi is generating ahead of release, but if it does, EDGE could be a game-changer for the power appliance market as a whole. Here's what you need to know about Ryobi's forthcoming EDGE technology.