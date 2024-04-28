Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Bucket Vacuum Before You Buy
Keeping your home and work areas clean becomes easy when you have a solid vacuum to count on. If you're looking to purchase one, Ryobi has a range of cleaning tools that are worth checking out, including the 18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum (PCL732B). This tool can vacuum both wet and dry surfaces, making it a versatile choice for your cleaning needs. It's also got a compact and cordless design, which is great if you're running short on storage space or need to use your vacuum in areas that don't have access to a direct power outlet.
This vacuum from the decades-old Ryobi brand is part of its 18V ONE+ System, which includes a collection of around 300 products. The benefit of purchasing products from this line is that you get to use the same battery across all Ryobi 18V ONE+ tools. Given this, the vacuum is an economical choice if you already own or intend to buy more ONE+ products. We'll explore more of the specifications and features of the 18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum below so you can decide if it's the right choice for your needs.
What's the design and features?
One of the highlights of this Ryobi bucket vacuum is its practicality, considering how the top can be attached to pretty much any standard five-gallon bucket to convert it into a vacuum that's ready to use. It's also a lightweight model, weighing just 4.25 pounds. This means this product isn't just easy to handle and use, but you can also transport it between locations or even carry it up and down the stairs. However, unlike Ryobi's wheeled vacuums, which can be pushed around, you'll need to carry the vacuum top and the bucket to the area you'd like to clean.
Storage is also fairly straightforward, as the bucket top includes integrated storage for the hose and crevice tool. This helps you keep the bucket top and all the attachments neatly organized without any part of this tool taking up too much space. The product comes with a 4-inch hose and a crevice tool, which is great for cleaning hard-to-reach places, like under your couch or between your car seats.
Another noteworthy feature of this bucket vacuum is that it has a blower port, which makes this Ryobi tool capable of doing more than just one job. Connecting your hose to the blower port makes it capable of blowing away debris or leaves from your porch, deck, or backyard. The product includes a filter bag as well, which secures the collected debris and keeps it away from the motor.
How well does it perform?
Although extremely lightweight and compact, the Ryobi bucket vacuum's performance does not suffer. With strong airflow and suction capability, this product can handle most debris and spilled liquids. On its website, Ryobi claims that this is the "industry's most powerful bucket top vac with cordless convenience." What's more, when in use, this vacuum produces a noise output of 72.4 decibels. This is under the 75 to 85 decibels noise level that most vacuums on the market produce, making it comfortable to use for extended durations.
The product is also well-received by customers. On The Home Depot site, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum has an average user score of 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,025 reviews. 72% of people who purchased this product recommend it, and reviewers have noted that it works well, while also being portable and space-saving. This is further corroborated by a largely positive review on Pro Tool Reviews that states, "The Ryobi 18V Bucket-Top Vacuum has the potential to save you both money and storage space by turning your existing 5-gallon bucket into a fully-fledged shop vac."
What's the price and purchase options?
The cost of the vacuum alone (with the hose and crevice tool), is $59.97. However, Ryobi also offers this product as part of a kit that includes the battery and charger, which brings the cost up to $119. Keep in mind, though, that if you have the battery and charger from another 18V ONE+ tool, you can use them with this product and save money by purchasing the vacuum alone.
Ryobi's tools are available online as well as offline. If you want to purchase online, you can buy this tool from Ryobi's website or The Home Depot's website. The prices are the same on both platforms; however, if you shop at The Home Depot, you have the added option of shipping the product to the store and picking it up from there. If you want to personally check out the product before you buy it, your local Home Depot store is your best bet.
This product is covered under Ryobi's three-year limited warranty, so if you notice any defects in manufacturing, you can return it to Ryobi for repair or replacement. Furthermore, the device also has a 90-day exchange policy, so you can request an exchange if the vacuum is not to your liking. If you purchase this product from The Home Depot, you can return it for free within 90 days from the date of your purchase.