Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Bucket Vacuum Before You Buy

One of the highlights of this Ryobi bucket vacuum is its practicality, considering how the top can be attached to pretty much any standard five-gallon bucket to convert it into a vacuum that's ready to use. It's also a lightweight model, weighing just 4.25 pounds. This means this product isn't just easy to handle and use, but you can also transport it between locations or even carry it up and down the stairs. However, unlike Ryobi's wheeled vacuums, which can be pushed around, you'll need to carry the vacuum top and the bucket to the area you'd like to clean.

Storage is also fairly straightforward, as the bucket top includes integrated storage for the hose and crevice tool. This helps you keep the bucket top and all the attachments neatly organized without any part of this tool taking up too much space. The product comes with a 4-inch hose and a crevice tool, which is great for cleaning hard-to-reach places, like under your couch or between your car seats.

Another noteworthy feature of this bucket vacuum is that it has a blower port, which makes this Ryobi tool capable of doing more than just one job. Connecting your hose to the blower port makes it capable of blowing away debris or leaves from your porch, deck, or backyard. The product includes a filter bag as well, which secures the collected debris and keeps it away from the motor.