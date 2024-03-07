5 Ryobi Tools That Help Make Spring Cleaning A Breeze
As nice as it is to hang around inside during the winter, the months of low energy allow all kinds of dust and detritus to accumulate in and around your home. When the spring season finally rolls in, the temperatures rise along with your spirits, which means it's time to wipe away winter's crud and ring in the sunshine. It's time for spring cleaning, the most important cleaning-centric occasion of the year. It's a gross job, but it's got to get done.
Before you can start your cleaning in earnest, though, you're going to need the proper tools. Things like a shammy, a bucket, and rubber gloves are a good start, but you won't be able to clean your entire home with just those. If you're serious about spring cleaning — and you always should be — you should consider picking up some weapons of cleanliness from the Ryobi hardware brand for your home and yard needs.
We've got five Ryobi cleaning tools to recommend to you, all available at Home Depot and backed up by professional mechanics and hardware enthusiasts. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Your first and foremost weapon against the accumulated crud of the winter season is a trusty vacuum cleaner. There's no better way to capture all of the loose dust and dirt hiding within the threads of your carpet, doubly so if you've got a pet who was gallivanting out in the snow or mud on a regular basis. If you need a first line of offense against the mess, give Ryobi's Pet Stick Vacuum a swing.
The brushless motor, when paired with a 4Ah high-performance battery, delivers double the suction power of similar vacuum models, employing a removable roller bar and dust cup for easy waste disposal. The inside of the vacuum features cyclonic filtration, allowing it to capture and filter out the vast majority of any solid allergens left behind by your furry friends, which you can easily spot on the ground thanks to the built-in work LEDs. It's also surprisingly light and self-standing, so it's easy to store in a nook in the closet.
The Ryobi Pet Stick Vacuum is available at Home Depot for $199.00, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews was thoroughly impressed by this tool's performance on all home floor types, from hardwood to carpet. He noted that it's excellent for homes with hairy pets, capturing all kinds of loose strands with ease.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum
The annoying thing about dust is that it can settle and accumulate on just about any surface throughout your house. Whether it's on your walls, your counter, or the contours of your favorite knicknacks, it works its way across the whole home. A larger vacuum can get the dirt on the floors, but if you've got dust in every nook and cranny, you'll want a slightly more discrete tool like the Ryobi Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum.
This compact and cordless vacuum features both a narrow nozzle and a powerful motor, perfect for sucking up those obscure dust bunnies in the cramped corners of your living room. If the regular nozzle can't reach the dust, you can plug in any 1-1/4 in. vacuum accessory to extend or alter your reach, such as a crevice tool, dust brush, and more. Adaptability is the name of the game here; in addition to the accessories, you can insert generic handheld vacuum and HEPA filters and use any battery pack in the Ryobi ONE+ line to power it.
The Ryobi Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum is available at Home Depot for $34.97, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Users appreciate the tool's compatibility with most vacuum accessories, even those outside the Ryobi brand, as well as the strong and consistent power for quick clean-up jobs.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Power Scrubber
Even after you've grabbed all the dust and dirt off the solid surfaces of your home, they may leave behind a variety of gross crusty spots that are stuck too fast to simply suction off. To provide an enduring clean for your home's many vulnerable surfaces, it's time to employ some serious scrubbing action, with the Ryobi Power Scrubber serving as the head of the offensive line.
This scrubber may be small enough to fit comfortably in your hand, but don't let the size fool you; this little beast can spin its attached brush at up to 210 RPM, more than enough power to tear through stubborn crust, stains, and grime. It's perfect for use on a variety of solid surfaces in and out of your home, including countertops, windowsills, and even your car. If the default brush doesn't cut it for you, the triangle connector allows you to easily swap out a different brush with the bristle stiffness you need. Don't worry if you drop it in the bucket; the IPX7 water rating ensures it'll be fine in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
The Ryobi Power Scrubber is available at Home Depot for $79.00, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Chris Boll of Pro Tool Reviews got extensive use from this tool for both cleaning soap scum out of the bathtub and accumulated dirt from the rims of his car wheels.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless EZClean Cordless Cold Water Power Cleaner
Once you're done cleaning up inside your house, it's time to move the cleaning crusade to the exterior of your domicile. After seasons of rain and snow, there's definitely going to be some accumulated grossness on the outer walls of your home, exacerbated by regular exposure to the elements. Show those contaminants you mean business with the Ryobi EZClean Power Cleaner.
This sleek blaster delivers a range of 100 to 600 PSI of watery action at the pull of the trigger — no gas or ripcords necessary. You can use the included adapter to draw water from an ordinary two-liter bottle, utilize the 20-foot siphon hose if there's a standing body of water nearby, or just connect it to an ordinary garden hose spigot. The precise, adjustable stream is excellent for cleaning outdoor dirt magnets like your windows, patio furniture, and gardening equipment, not to mention vehicles like cars and boats.
The Ryobi EZClean Power Cleaner is available at Home Depot for $99.00, where it has a user rating of 4.0 out of 5. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews gave this one another thumbs up with a 9.3 out of 10 rating. He said that it is a great choice for when you want some stronger outdoor cleaning but don't want to go all the way up to a pressure washer.
Cold Water Wheeled Corded Electric Pressure Washer
If you have a larger house with a lot of solid outdoor areas like patios, walkways, driveways, and more, then that's a lot of wood and stone for contaminants to be hiding in. Since they're solid surfaces that get a lot of foot traffic, the odds are good that any dirt that was already there has been thoroughly ground in. If you've got a dirty yard, then it's time to bust out the big guns: the Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer.
This Ryobi power tool makes cleaning your patio easy, with mighty bursts of water at up to 1,900 PSI and 1.2 GPM, more than enough to absolutely decimate any dirt embedded in your outdoor surfaces. If the contaminants are playing hardball, switch to the soap nozzle to draw from the onboard detergent tank and give them a little degreasing action. After that, switch to the turbo nozzle to really seal the deal with a 50% more powerful burst.
The Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer is available at Home Depot for $179.00, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Tool review YouTuber Bruce Alan made effective use of this tool for cleaning moss off of patio steps, grime from fences, and mud from car foot pads. With just this tool and its turbo nozzle, he was able to remove an entire layer of caked-on debris from his front yard walkway.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were chosen from amongst Ryobi cleaning tools available at Home Depot. Preference was given to products with both a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 and positive feedback from an accredited hardware publication and/or hardware YouTube channels with at least 10,000 subscribers.