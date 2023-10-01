These Handy Ryobi Power Tools Will Make Cleaning Your Patio Easy
At least a couple of times a year, for many people who own their homes or even just rent, there comes a time when a serious cleaning is warranted. We're not talking about regular maintenance; that happens all year. No, these are the "spring cleaning" or "fall clearing" events when you bring out the heavy artillery for a real deep cleaning; when the patio strongly needs a once-over, or when the grit and grime has actually made areas of your outdoor living space look dingier than originally intended.
There are many options available, but when it's time for a heavy-duty cleaning, you want the right tools. One good option for cleaning off your patio or getting the ground-in dirt off your walkway is to grab tools from Ryobi. Ryobi has a complete line of tools made just for those super-cleaning events and will help you get the big jobs done in less time. Check out which tools from Ryobi could help with your more intense cleaning projects.
A deep clean in between
Over time, you'll notice that the cracks between your concrete walkway sections, the gaps in the concrete on your driveway, and other harder-to-reach sections of your yard start to get filled with dirt and other grime. To get them cleared out, try the Ryobi Patio Cleaner Tool, which cleans out those pesky dividing lines using a spinning wire brush and it's also cordless to make it more maneuverable. All you have to do is make sure it's charged up, line up the brush on the affected area, pull the trigger, and then move down the "line" to spin the grime away.'
It's much faster than using a sturdy brush, and you won't have to get down on your hands and knees to do the job. Think of it as an edger for your patio or sidewalk. When you're finished, just get out your leaf blower and blast all that dirt away. The Patio Cleaner Tool goes for $119, but be aware that the battery and charger are not included in this price.
Deep clean surfaces
When you want to deep clean surfaces on your patio you can also use another Ryobi tool that features a brush that cleans a wider contact area. Ryobi's Cordless Battery Outdoor Patio Sweeper uses a spinning brush to get those surfaces clean and it uses the same 18-volt battery as the Patio Cleaner Tool (and most other Ryobi tools) so you can quickly swap batteries before going on to the next job. Like the Patio Cleaner Tool, it has the same two-handle design with a telescopic adjustment for height.
What's useful is that the brush can do the dirty work of cleaning a wider patch of surface, but it's also thin enough that it works perfectly for cleaning off individual stairs on an outdoor staircase. The Cordless Battery Outdoor Patio Sweeper costs $149 and includes an 18-volt battery and the charger.
Overall, when it comes to cleaning your patio, Ryobi's line of products is a good option with useful tools and interchangeable batteries for convenience.
Bring back the original look
The dry dustiness of the summer months mixed with the wetness of the snowy or rainy months can make your outdoor surfaces darker and grimier. Your first clues might be that your walkway in front has devolved to a much darker color than it used to be or the mold on your siding has begun to build up making it look dingey.
For these jobs, you might check out Ryobi's Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer. First off, as an electric tool, it's much quieter than its gas-powered counterparts but still manages to blast the dirt and mold away. It comes with five different nozzle settings to take on most types of cleaning jobs and it offers a Turbo Nozzle that Ryobi claims will help you clean 50 percent faster. It's great to have a power boost when you're tackling a particularly nasty seasonal cleaning job. The Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer goes for $399.