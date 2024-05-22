6 Useful Accessories For Your Ryobi Pressure Washer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're not using a powerful pressure washer, are you really taking your outdoor cleaning seriously? The ability to use strong jets of water to quickly remove dirt, grime, and other stains — as well as clear rust and other tough-to-remove materials — makes a pressure washer a must-have for many homeowners. However, they typically don't come cheap, and you're going to want to get all you can out of one. That's exactly why you should also be outfitting your cleaning setup with accessories that can broaden the range of what your pressure washer can do and where it can do it.
Knowing which accessories are worth having is just one of several things to know before buying a pressure washer, but it's an important one. Typically, what a pressure washer can be used for depends on how many pounds per square inch (PSI) it can deliver. You wouldn't want to use a very powerful pressure washer on more fragile parts of your home, such as windows or your grill. However, some accessories can help control or redistribute the flow of water, which can allow you to use a more powerful piece of equipment more gently than you otherwise could.
With the right foam blaster or nozzle attachment, you can better clean the exterior of your car or fencing, for example. Additionally, wand and hose extensions can increase your reach, making it less laborious to work as well as easier to clean harder-to-reach areas. Accessories such as water brooms and surface cleaners can create wider paths of water so that you can clean more space in less time. If you own one of Ryobi's several gas or electric-powered pressure washers, here are six useful accessories from the brand that you can use to get the most out of it.
Foam Blaster
The Ryobi Foam Blaster is a very useful accessory for your pressure washer if you're looking to upgrade your cleaning with sudsy foam. Anyone who's ever shaved knows that there's just something that feels extra clean when using a soft, soapy foam. But chemically-speaking, the thick foam concentrate sold by Ryobi actually does help lift dirt, grease, oil, grime, stains, and road film better than using water alone.
Plus, it allows for a more gentle clean that can be safely used when washing your car or truck. A pressure washer can obviously be too powerful to directly aim at the exterior of a car, so if you're not looking to remove rust, you'll want to use the foam blaster to give your vehicle a more traditional wash. Foam blasters have other uses, as well, including for decks, patios, driveways, and siding, as well as various industrial applications where the foam can provide an extra level of cleanliness. Other materials it can be used on include wood, brick, cement, asphalt, stone, metal, stucco, fiberglass, and more.
The Ryobi Foam Blaster can quickly attach to a 0.25-inch spray wand and features a simple on/off control lever. No matter where they purchase it from, customers seem to be in agreement with how useful the pressure washer accessory is — it has an average user rating of four out of five on Amazon, Home Depot, and Ryobi's own website. Ryobi's Foam Blaster, which has product code RY31F04VNM, is available to purchase for $38.47.
15-inch 3,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner
Typically, the stream from a pressure water is fairly narrow, and it can be a chore using it when covering large surfaces, such as a sidewalk, patio, or driveway. That's where Ryobi's 15-inch 3,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner comes in very handy. By channeling the pressurized water through the head of a spinning arm attached to a wheeled, Roomba-shaped disk, you can easily push the surface cleaner around and clean in areas in wide paths. Ryobi says this is up to five times faster than using a pressure washer with a standard nozzle.
The three caster wheels run smoothly and make it easy to switch directions and maneuver around corners. Plus, it can easily attach to a 0.25-inch quick connect wand to make your workflow even more efficient. You should note that the 15-inch 3,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner is not compatible with corded or battery-powered pressure washers — only its gas-powered options. Furthermore, its compatibility is limited to gas pressure washers up to 3,400 psi and rated 2.5 gallons per minute, such as Ryobi's 3,300 PSI Honda Gas Pressure Washer. For what it's worth, though, you can also use this accessory with many other gas pressure washers that aren't made by Ryobi.
Customers seem pleased with the product; it has a 4.8 out of five average user rating on Ryobi's website and a 4.3 out of five on Home Depot, where 86% of customers recommend the product. The 15-inch 3,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner (product code RY31SC15VNM) can be purchased from the big box retailer for $99. If you're looking for a slightly different size, Ryobi makes the product in 18-inch and 12-inch models as well.
5-in-1 Nozzle
By using Ryobi's 5-in-1 Nozzle, you can quintuple the output options offered by a vanilla pressure washer, and you don't even need to unscrew and reattach any additional equipment. Instead, you can just rotate the nozzle between one of five settings: zero, 25, or 40 degrees, as well as short-range and long-range soap options. This simple-to-use pressure washer accessory is really useful when you're using the cleaner for multiple tasks at once, which is often the case when taking care of all your yard work and spring-cleaning in a single afternoon, for example.
The nozzle is colored in Ryobi's signature green and yellow hue and the markings for each setting are clearly detailed, so you can set it to exactly the one you need. Another added benefit to the accessory is that the Ryobi 5-in-1 Nozzle is compatible with nearly any gas or electric pressure washer, as long as it doesn't exceed 3,300 psi. It's also compatible with a 0.25-inch quick connect for easy, convenient assembly. On Ryobi's website, users rate the product 4.8 out of five, while Home Depot shoppers have scored it a respectable 4.4 out of five, with 77% of customers recommending the accessory. You can purchase the Ryobi 5-in-1 Nozzle, which has product code RY31RN01VNM, from Home Depot for $29.97, a 28% discount off its normal list price.
18-foot Telescoping Extension Pole
If you're using your pressure washer to clean an area that's much higher than you, such as the siding on the second story of your home, you'll find the Ryobi 18-foot Telescoping Extension Pole to be an extremely useful accessory. By getting the tool closer to where you want to clean, you don't lose any of the potency of the water pressure, while also giving you more accuracy and control. The extension pole can also be used in other harder-to-reach places, such as odd crevices.
The product uses locking levers that allow you to adjust the length to where you need it, and it can telescope out to a handy 18 feet. Its lightweight and integrated handle make it both comfortable to use as well as easier to maneuver, while its inverted trigger helps reduce pressure and fatigue on your fingers and hands. It includes a spray feature for deeper cleaning and, in addition to the extension pole, it comes with a shoulder strap, ⅜ QC x M22 adaptor, and a special brush attachment for those extra-tough spots that won't clean.
The accessory is compatible with nearly any pressure washer, gas or electric, that isn't more than 4,200 psi. It's earned an average 4.2 out of five user rating on Amazon and Home Depot, as well as an impressive 4.8 out of five on Ryobi's website. Ryobi's 18-foot Telescoping Extension Pole has product code RY31EP26VNM and can be purchased for $185.
11-inch Water Broom
Not only does Ryobi's 11-inch Water Broom attachment give you a different kind of clean with your pressure washer, but it can also cover a wider area at once and more efficiently spread out the water. This not only makes it safer to use on certain materials that can't withstand the full force of a pressure water nozzle, but can be safer for you to use as well. Since it reduces debris that can backsplash and fly in your face or eyes. While it may seem like a simple, straightforward accessory, there's plenty to know about the Ryobi Water Broom, such as how useful it is for cleaning the undercarriage of your vehicle.
When combined with the fact that, it can also save you a lot of time cleaning large areas like your driveway or patio. It's easy to see why you might want to use Ryobi's 11-inch Water Broom accessory with your pressure washer. A quick-connect coupler system makes it a cinch to attach or detach the product from the wand of your pressure washer. This way, it won't be annoying to switch back and forth from the Water Broom to the more powerful nozzle (or other attachment).
The Water Broom can only be used with gas pressure washers up to 3,300 psi — so don't try using it with anything more powerful. Ryobi customers have rated the product 4.7 out of five, while Home Depot's shoppers have scored it a 4.2, with a solid 87% of them recommending the accessory. The Ryobi 11-inch Water Broom, which has product code RY31211TLD, is available from Home Depot for $54.97.
35-foot Pressure Washer Hose
If you've got a larger yard or property, it's almost a given that you'll want to use some kind of extension with your pressure washer. If you're using a corded electric pressure washer, an extension hose can allow you to give areas further from your home and power outlets the same level of thorough cleaning that you give the ones right by the house. Even if you're using a cordless battery-powered or gas-powered pressure washer, an extension hose allows you to keep the cleaner at a stable and convenient location while you wash harder-to-reach areas. Plus, an extension hose just makes things easier, since you won't have to lug the heavy pressure washer around everywhere you go.
The Ryobi 35-foot Pressure Washer Hose gives you plenty of range to work with, and is compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers up to 3,300 psi. It comes with a 0.25-inch diameter and M22 hose connection that allows you to connect two hoses together for even more range. Ryobi's hose is lightweight, making it easy to stretch out across the lawn and maneuver while you use it, and it's durably built. It has a 4.6 out of five average user score on Ryobi's website and a 4.5 out of five on Home Depot's, with 76% of customers recommending the product. The retailer sells the Ryobi 35-foot Pressure Washer Hose (product code RY31HPH01TLD) for $49.97. If you own a slightly smaller property, a 25-foot hose is also available.