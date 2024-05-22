6 Useful Accessories For Your Ryobi Pressure Washer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're not using a powerful pressure washer, are you really taking your outdoor cleaning seriously? The ability to use strong jets of water to quickly remove dirt, grime, and other stains — as well as clear rust and other tough-to-remove materials — makes a pressure washer a must-have for many homeowners. However, they typically don't come cheap, and you're going to want to get all you can out of one. That's exactly why you should also be outfitting your cleaning setup with accessories that can broaden the range of what your pressure washer can do and where it can do it.

Knowing which accessories are worth having is just one of several things to know before buying a pressure washer, but it's an important one. Typically, what a pressure washer can be used for depends on how many pounds per square inch (PSI) it can deliver. You wouldn't want to use a very powerful pressure washer on more fragile parts of your home, such as windows or your grill. However, some accessories can help control or redistribute the flow of water, which can allow you to use a more powerful piece of equipment more gently than you otherwise could.

With the right foam blaster or nozzle attachment, you can better clean the exterior of your car or fencing, for example. Additionally, wand and hose extensions can increase your reach, making it less laborious to work as well as easier to clean harder-to-reach areas. Accessories such as water brooms and surface cleaners can create wider paths of water so that you can clean more space in less time. If you own one of Ryobi's several gas or electric-powered pressure washers, here are six useful accessories from the brand that you can use to get the most out of it.