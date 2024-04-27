Ryobi's Water Broom: What To Know About This Undercarriage Cleaner Before You Buy

The Ryobi 11-inch Water Broom sounds like a fantastic tool across the board with its powerful set of features. However, the ultimate determining factor for new buyers is what previous users have had to say. Thankfully, it largely seems that the product lives up to its bold assertions.

On the Ryobi website, the 11-inch Water Broom sports a 4.7 out of five-star rating average based on 51 reviews, along with a 4.2 rating average aggregated from 573 reviews on The Home Depot's website. Reviewers have commended the water broom's ability to tackle various messes, from cleaning ceramic terrace tiles and garage floors to rinsing off salt and skunk smell from under cars. Ultimately, many praised how much easier it made cleaning, such as an anonymous user who commented, "I have been using just the power hose for my driveway power washing and it's back-breaking and very time-consuming. Then I found this tool – LOVE IT! saves a lot of time and back pain and does a great job as well!!"

As for complaints, some individuals have stated that the product could benefit from some enhancements, such as a slightly longer broom path and the ability to select which nozzles turn on during use. A few who have had one for an extended period have reported that the device was no longer functional after moderate use. Such was the case for @Xx1x who noted, "It's cheap but not cheap enough. One of the nozzles quit spraying water after 2 years ... I have used it maybe 10 times. Find something better."