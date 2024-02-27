5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy For Building A Custom Workbench

There's something satisfying about completing a DIY project. Building a custom workbench is no exception, and it can be a wonderful way to spend a weekend. However, you can't just jump into a custom DIY project with zero preparation. Even if it seems simple enough, a lot goes into building a workbench. You'll have to decide what size your bench is going to be, for one, and where you're going to put it. You'll also need to draw up some rough blueprints before you can start buying and cutting material. Without adequate preparation, you're liable to make a mistake and cost yourself a lot of money in supplies and time. Last but not least, before you can start on any DIY project — whether it's home improvement, auto maintenance, carpentry, etc. — you need to have the right tools.

Ryobi tools are an option for both DIYers and entry-level professionals. Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Ryobi offers an extensive lineup of tools for applications across various projects, including woodworking, construction, and other niches and hobbies. From drills to saws to tape measures, here are five Ryobi tools that'll come in handy for building a custom workbench.