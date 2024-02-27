5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy For Building A Custom Workbench
There's something satisfying about completing a DIY project. Building a custom workbench is no exception, and it can be a wonderful way to spend a weekend. However, you can't just jump into a custom DIY project with zero preparation. Even if it seems simple enough, a lot goes into building a workbench. You'll have to decide what size your bench is going to be, for one, and where you're going to put it. You'll also need to draw up some rough blueprints before you can start buying and cutting material. Without adequate preparation, you're liable to make a mistake and cost yourself a lot of money in supplies and time. Last but not least, before you can start on any DIY project — whether it's home improvement, auto maintenance, carpentry, etc. — you need to have the right tools.
Ryobi tools are an option for both DIYers and entry-level professionals. Sold exclusively at Home Depot, Ryobi offers an extensive lineup of tools for applications across various projects, including woodworking, construction, and other niches and hobbies. From drills to saws to tape measures, here are five Ryobi tools that'll come in handy for building a custom workbench.
1. Cordless drill
Every DIYer and home improvement enthusiast needs at least one quality cordless drill. These tools are used for everything from drilling holes for mounting hardware to installing fasteners like screws. You can even add extra attachments to your drill to give it more versatility — for example, install a paint stirrer to make mixing varnish a breeze or add a sanding wheel to prep surfaces for stain. When you're building your custom workbench, you'll need a drill at practically every corner.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ ½" Drill/Driver Kit is a battery-powered drill, with a motor capable of 515 inch-pounds of torque and a dual-speed gearbox that allows you to customize your drilling speed for added precision. It features a ratcheting, keyless chuck that's designed to secure drill bits and attachments safely and tightly. The built-in LED light, meanwhile, ensures you can see what you're working on, even in low-lighting and cramped spaces. The kit includes the 18V drill, two batteries, a battery charger, a carrying bag, and a user manual. Ryobi backs up its drill and the included parts with a three-year warranty for enhanced security and peace of mind.
2. Miter saw
Miter saws are designed primarily to make cuts at an angle across a piece of wood, plastic, or even metal — namely, miter cuts and bevel cuts. Miter saws are extremely useful for carpentry, as you can use them to prepare wood and other materials for framing and specialized applications. When it comes to your custom workbench, a miter saw will come in handy for building the table's structure; you can make quick angled and straight cuts for crossbeams, legs, and other parts of the bench's frame.
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 10" Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit uses the same type of batteries as Ryobi's other 18V tools, and it can deliver up to 550 cuts per battery charge. The saw is capable of spinning at 4,100 RPM for clean and quick cuts, and its sliding design allows for up to 12-inch cross cuts and various other cuts depending on the tool's orientation and position. It features an LED outline indicator, plus a three-year warranty for peace of mind. The kit includes the saw, one carbide-tipped blade, two material supports, a dust bag, a clamp tool, one blade wrench, a carrying handle, one 18V battery, and a battery charger.
3. Laser level
Anyone planning to complete a woodworking or fabrication project will need a level. These tools are used to ensure your completed project is, well — level and even. Levels only take a second to use and can help prevent you from stepping back to look at your work only to realize it's crooked. Laser levels are slightly more advanced than old-fashioned block levels. They work by projecting a laser line across a surface or distance, one you can use to ensure various components are lined up correctly.
Ryobi's 15' Compact Laser Level features built-in pins that allow users to attach it to the wall for hands-free measurements, while its 15-foot range means you can use it for various tasks in even large rooms. It also includes a traditional bubble vial, so you can use the tool as a conventional level or turn on the laser for enhanced work. It's small enough to fit in your pocket for convenient carrying and comes with two batteries and a three-year warranty.
4. Circular saw
You can get a lot of work done with your miter saw, but you'll need more than one saw when it comes to custom woodworking projects. While miter saws are ideal for angled cuts and cutting smaller beams, like two-by-fours, circular saws are better for cutting larger pieces of wood, like sheets of plywood. If you plan to use plywood or other form of sheet material for your custom workbench, you'll need a quality circular saw.
Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-½" Circular Saw Kit uses the same batteries as other Ryobi 18V tools, meaning you can swap batteries between your Ryobi drill and saw for added convenience. The saw is 40% more powerful than its predecessor and it provides electric-level power with the versatility and mobility of battery power; it features a 24-tooth blade. The circular saw kit includes an 18V battery, one battery charger, a carbide-tipped blade, and a blade wrench, and the entire package is backed up by a three-year warranty.
5. Tape measure
When it comes to any DIY or professional job, precision and accuracy are everything. You can't just cut out pieces of your material haphazardly without first taking a series of measurements to ensure each piece is the right size and will fit together with the rest of your parts. There are a lot of ways to measure a piece of wood, plastic, or metal, but one of the most basic and easy-to-use tools for the job is a tape measure. Almost everyone knows how to use a tape measure. But even if you've never used one, tape measures are easy to read, and even novices shouldn't have any issues learning how to use one relatively quickly.
The Ryobi 25 Ft. Tape Measure extends out 25 feet, while the measure's rubber housing makes it resistant to drops. The measuring tool features a belt clip, plus an ACCUSLIDE® hook that adjusts automatically depending on the type of measurement, along with a blade lock that ensures your measurements are accurate.