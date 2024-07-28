Why Ryobi Was Forced To Stop Selling Garage Door Openers

It's pretty clear when you're browsing the shelves of your local Home Depot that Ryobi makes many different products. The company has its own version of nearly every power tool and major electrical or motorized appliance in the store. As the retailer's associate brand, Ryobi typically aims to offer affordable alternatives that favor value-per-dollar over top-tier performance. But one thing you might notice is that the brand no longer sells garage door openers.

Powered garage door openers are a fairly common household appliance. They're the exact sort of thing that you would expect a major tool company to manufacture since it makes so many of the other products that live in your garage — you would be right. There was a time when it did. You might even still be able to find leftover stock listed under the Ryobi name from retailers like Amazon, but every model that the manufacturer made is currently listed as "discontinued" on the official Ryobi website. So why might this be? It's not that the door openers weren't selling. Those who own these door openers can also rest easy in the knowledge that these products weren't discontinued for being faulty or having safety issues. Ryobi's parent company, Techtronic Industries, and Ryobi itself, actually lost a legal battle, which forced the company to stop selling them.