Why Makita Discontinued The MM4 Blower (And Other Related Power Tools)
If you've been browsing through Makita's products recently, you'll realize a great absence of gas-powered tools. This isn't due to a lack of supply. Makita announced in late March 2022 that it will halt the production of its gas engine products. In line with this announcement, the Makita 4-Stroke MM4 Gas Blower, as well as a host of other gas-powered products, are no longer available for purchase from Makita's website.
The decision stems from an eco-friendly mindset of the power tools giant, as the company shifts its focus towards its cordless technologies. Makita states the discontinuation is "in response to the heightened awareness of global environmental issues" and states that there are "increasing needs for highly convenient, cordless products."
The MM4 gas-powered blower boasts top air speeds of 145 mph, and it's one of the lightest and quietest models in its class range. The engine doesn't require a fuel mix and uses an energy-efficient 4-stroke engine, a notable upgrade from traditional 2-stroke engines. However, despite Makita's efforts to optimize energy efficiency, the negative byproducts of gas engine products cannot be ignored.
Gas-powered tools are worse for the environment
While they may boast more power than electric models, gas-powered tools are notoriously worse for the environment. Take lawn mowers, for example, which, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can produce the same amount of pollution in one hour as a car does in 100 miles. Given their detrimental impact on the environment, many district councils have taken action against the sale or use of gas-powered gas blowers. The D.C. council was one of the first to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in 2018, imposing fines of up to $500 for violations. There are now over 200 jurisdictions with some type of law restricting gas-powered blowers. Some are complete bans, while others put restrictions on what time of day leaf-blowers are permitted.
Electric power tools offer a range of practical benefits over gas-powered tools. Electric models are quieter and typically vibrate less. In addition to the improved ergonomics, electric models also feature advanced safety features. Many electric models are trigger-operated, meaning the motor will stop if the user releases their finger from the trigger. Makita offers several models showcasing these technologies, with tools like the trigger-operated DUB187 electric blower and its JR3070CT Reciprocating Saw which features anti-vibration technology (AVT).
Can you still buy Makita gas-powered tools?
Makita may have stopped the production of its gas engine products, but a handful are still available for purchase.You'll struggle to find gas-powered tools from Makita as time progresses, so you're better off purchasing one sooner rather than later if you're not ready for the transition to electric. Retailers like Amazon are also starting to run out of Makita's gas-powered products. Gas-powered tools have dominated the industry for quite some time, but it might be time to throw out your mixing oil as society shifts towards a greener future. There are still plenty of electric Makita tools for a great looking yard this spring.
Those familiar with some of Makita's latest products will be aware of the many unique technologies Makita offers that power its new cordless tools. One such technology is LXT, offering powerful slide-on 18V Lithium Ion batteries with a compact size and fast charging times. A similar technology is XGT, boasting a powerful 40V capacity, which aims to meet the performance of corded and gas-powered tools. Improvements in performance are displayed in Makita's outdoor adventure range, including the 18V Outdoor Adventure LXT Blower Kit, boasting top speeds of 219 mph.