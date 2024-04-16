Why Makita Discontinued The MM4 Blower (And Other Related Power Tools)

If you've been browsing through Makita's products recently, you'll realize a great absence of gas-powered tools. This isn't due to a lack of supply. Makita announced in late March 2022 that it will halt the production of its gas engine products. In line with this announcement, the Makita 4-Stroke MM4 Gas Blower, as well as a host of other gas-powered products, are no longer available for purchase from Makita's website.

The decision stems from an eco-friendly mindset of the power tools giant, as the company shifts its focus towards its cordless technologies. Makita states the discontinuation is "in response to the heightened awareness of global environmental issues" and states that there are "increasing needs for highly convenient, cordless products."

The MM4 gas-powered blower boasts top air speeds of 145 mph, and it's one of the lightest and quietest models in its class range. The engine doesn't require a fuel mix and uses an energy-efficient 4-stroke engine, a notable upgrade from traditional 2-stroke engines. However, despite Makita's efforts to optimize energy efficiency, the negative byproducts of gas engine products cannot be ignored.