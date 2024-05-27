These Are The Most Powerful Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers From Every Major Brand
Maintaining a pristine lawn that's the envy of your neighbors requires a reliable mower, and gas-powered models have long been the go-to choice for both residential and commercial use. The best lawn mower brands offer robust engines that allow these machines to reduce the time and effort that is often required to get the job done. You might even be tempted to say that electric models just can't 'cut it' at times.
However, with environmental concerns bringing in new regulations, the 'landscape' for gas-powered lawn mowers is changing. States such as California have already banned the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers due to their polluting emissions. With other states ready to follow suit, it could be curtains for most gas-powered tools.
Yet none of this takes away the fact that traditional mowers offer several advantages over the newer electric models. On top of their proficiency in cutting through tall, thick grass, they also alleviate your workload and provide longer operational times. The latter is a key advantage if you have a large area to maintain. Another benefit is that you can repurpose your old lawn mower engine in unexpected ways when the time comes. And while this list contains the most powerful models and, therefore, some of the more pricey options, there are affordable alternatives that can still keep your lawn properly trimmed.
With a focus on walk-behind models, here is every major brand's most powerful gas-powered lawn mower ranked by engine displacement.
8. Husqvarna W520 – 179cc
Husqvarna is a leading manufacturer of outdoor power products. The company excels when it comes to grass trimmers and brush cutters and, in recent times, has even started to focus on robotic lawn mowers. However, when it comes to gas-powered machines, the company only offers a single model. And while the Husqvarna W520 self-propelled push lawn mower is excellent for residential and commercial use, its Kawasaki FJ180V engine ranks lowest for power on this list with a 179cc displacement.
The engine features pressure lubrication, an internally vented carburetor, and a dual-element air cleaner for reliable longevity. It's protected by a heavy-duty steel guard, while the mower's aluminum cutting deck and large wheels are lightweight yet durable.
The mower can handle various grass types thanks to its rear-wheel drive system, 20-inch cutting width, and 1.5 to 4.5-inch cutting height. With a self-propelled AutoWalk variable speed transmission, you can mow at up to 3.7mph, and you can stop the blade without cutting off the engine when you need to remove debris and obstacles. An ergonomic handlebar, side protection bumpers, a 21-gallon grass catcher, and an IPX4 rating that allows you to use the mower in light rain, rounding off what is an excellent gas-powered lawn mower, even if it's not as powerful as the rest of the mowers on this list.
7. Snapper Hi-Vac and Ninja Pushmowers – 190cc
Both the Snapper Hi-Vac and Snapper Ninja push mowers use Briggs & Stratton PXi Series 190cc OHV engines. They are powerful, reliable, and have excellent features, including ReadyStart technology for effortless, choke-free startups. The world-renowned Briggs & Stratton engine always delivers when it comes to reliability. Not only are Snapper mowers built with high-quality materials, but the engines provide strong torque and efficient fuel consumption.
Despite their identical engines, the Hi-Vac and Ninja pushmowers are not the same. The Snapper Hi-Vac is designed for bagging efficiency, featuring a specifically designed high-lift blade to increase airflow as it spins and a rolled-deck edge to channel it better. This ensures a precise and even cut as well as suction similar to that of a vacuum cleaner. With its generous amount of bagging space, it's the ideal mower for gardeners who prefer to bag their clippings.
The Snapper Ninja, on the other hand, is the best option for gardeners who prefer mulching. You can recycle nourishment and maintain soil health by leaving the mulched clippings on the lawn. The Ninja mower does, of course, feature a Ninja blade specifically designed for this purpose. It's a six-edged blade that chops the clippings down into tiny, nutrient-packed pieces that are efficiently distributed by the mulching deck.
6. Stihl RM 756 YC – 200cc
Stihl may be better known for manufacturing chainsaws and other handheld power tools, including top-notch grass trimmers, but the German giant holds its own when it comes to gas-powered lawn mowers, too. Its most powerful model is the Stihl RM 756 YC. With its 200cc, 4-stroke, OHV Kohler Command Pro CV200 engine, you get power backed up by precise German engineering. It features a cast iron cylinder bore, a lightweight aluminum cylinder block, and pressure lubrication that ensures durability in both residential and commercial settings.
The mower's blade brake clutch system eliminates the nuisance of having to constantly restart. Users can disengage the blade drive system without shutting off the engine to clear any debris or obstacles, saving on both time and effort. Furthermore, the continuously variable hydrostatic transmission provides a wide range of stepless ground speed settings. Without being limited to preset speeds, users can continuously make adjustments to maneuver and navigate on the fly with better accuracy and control.
The cutting height is also adjustable. Using a spring-assisted, single-point height adjustment system, you can choose from seven different settings between 0.98 and 3.54 inches for a precise cut. The grass catcher has a capacity of over 21 gallons, and when it is time to empty, the mono-comfort handlebar provides easy access.
The RM 756 YC also sports a lightweight 22-inch magnesium deck with a replaceable polymer liner for an additional layer of protection. The inclusions of these materials perfectly balance weight and durability, while the mower's aluminum wheels with sealed ball bearings heighten longevity and ensure smooth operation.
5. Honda HRX Series – 201cc
As the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer for almost seven decades, it goes without saying that Honda knows what it's doing when it comes to engines. The company is also renowned for its innovation in the lawn care industry, and the Honda HRX Series is a testament to this. However, the Japanese company announced in 2022 that it was discontinuing its line of excellent gas-powered lawn mowers. So, if you're keen to snap one up, now is the time to do so.
All five models in the HRX Series feature Honda's lightweight, 4-stroke, OHV GCV200 engine with a 201cc displacement. There may be more powerful engines in the gas-powered lawn mower industry, but these five stand out as excellent residential machines thanks to their blend of power, efficiency, and durability.
Each model has different features, giving buyers a variety of options. The baseline model, the HRX217VKA, boasts a 4-in-1 Versamow System that allows for mulching, bagging, discharging, and leaf shredding. The HRX217VLA adds the convenience of an electric start to the baseline's features, while the HRX217VYA introduces the Roto-Stop blade-stop system. This gives you the ability to stop the blades without turning off the motor.
For precision control, the HRX217HYA boasts a hydrostatic cruise control system to provide smooth, variable speed adjustments. Finally, the HRX217HZA combines everything together with the electric start that is only found on the second model. This final model is, of course, the priciest of them all.
4. Craftsman CMXGMAM201206 – 223cc
Craftsman, a subsidiary of Black+Decker, proudly manufactures its lawn mowers in the USA with a little help from global materials. The imaginatively named CMXGMAM201206 is the brand's most powerful gas lawn mower. While other machines in the Craftsman gas-powered line also utilize robust Briggs & Stratton 223cc engines, this model features an overhead valve design that enhances efficiency, fuel consumption, and engine life. It's a powerful choice that tackles various mowing challenges and also features a one-step startup that requires no priming for simplified operation.
Craftsman is renowned for manufacturing quality yard equipment, and with this beast, navigating challenging terrain is made all the easier. It's equipped with 7-inch front casters and 10-inch rear wheels for enhanced maneuverability. The mower also features an automatic pace-control system that adjusts to your walking speed, allowing for a comfortable and easily controlled Sunday afternoon mow.
With its wide-cut 28-inch mowing deck, this lawn mower is a good choice for large yards. It's also a 3-in-1 convertible that allows you to choose how to deal with your clippings. You can opt for mulching, side discharging, or rear bagging with its 2-bushel (18.6 gallons) Dust Blocker bag that, as the name suggests, helps reduce dust clouds. And, with a 5-position height adjustment, you can set the cutting height between 1.25 and 3.75 inches for a precise trim.
3. Troy-Bilt TBWC28B – 223cc
The self-propelled TBWC28B is Troy-Bilt's most powerful gas-powered lawn mower. Like the Craftsman machine, it features a 223cc Briggs & Stratton engine. However, this is the 1000PXi version, an upgrade notable for its slightly more consistent and powerful performance. The difference is minimal, but it gives Troy-Bilt the advantage over Craftsman.
The TBWC28B can quickly tackle large lawns thanks to its 28-inch cutting deck. And, with its InStep rear-wheel drive system, the mower easily adjusts to your walking pace, meaning you can go as quickly or as slowly as you feel. The rear wheels are 10-inch semi-pneumatics, which ensure smooth mobility when you have to tackle uneven terrain.
Precision is thrown in with its cutting height of 1.25 to 3.75 inches. This adds to the mower's versatility, while its solid steel deck and built-in mulch plug contribute more to its efficient performance and clean cut. Altogether, the TBWC28B delivers a comfortable and consistent grass-cutting experience.
2. Toro Timemaster Series – 223cc
The TimeMaster series is a range of lawn mowers featured in Toro's gas-powered lineup. Like the Troy-Bilt and Craftsman mowers, the models in this series all come with a robust Briggs & Stratton 223cc OHV engine that offers a gross torque of 10 ft-lb. However, the TimeMaster series' models rank higher in this list due to their wider decks and dual-blade systems that can reduce mowing time considerably.
Much like the Honda HRX series, each TimeMaster model has slightly different features that set their capabilities and costs apart, with the 21199 model set as the base entry. On top of the powerful engine, wide 30-inch deck, and the Dual-Force (dual-blade) cutting system, it shares other features with the rest of the line, including a Spin-Stop system for stopping the blade but not the engine. Additionally, it has a Personal Pace self-propel system that is found on the 21200 model as well. However, the 21200 adds to its feature list with a simple push-button electric start.
The Model 21219 has an advanced self-propel system called the Personal Pace Auto-Drive. This is also an automatic system that keeps pace with your walking speed but has improved responsiveness. The 21220 model features this upgraded system as well, but also includes an electric turn key start, making it the most feature-laden in the series.
1. Cub Cadet CC 800 – 344cc
The Cub Cadet CC 800 easily tops our rankings with its beastly 344cc Briggs & Stratton OHV engine. This behemoth has the power to tackle the most demanding terrain and get you up and down hard-to-navigate hills with ease. The turn key gives you an easy enough start, and while its 4-speed drive system operates manually, it still offers adjustable control. With a wide cutting deck of 33 inches, you can cover large areas in a single pass, making quick and light work of your lawn maintenance.
The mower's 8-inch front caster wheels provide easy maneuverability around obstacles and tight spaces, and the rear-wheel drive system provides excellent traction. This system ensures stability and control, whatever the surface. The drive controls and blade brake clutch system are also separate for safe blade disengagement while the engine is still running.
Cub Cadet's Cyclocut cutting system is renowned for precise results. In addition to its large cutting deck, the CC 800 also has a dual-blade setup that produces fine-looking and even cuts. You can also customize the setup by choosing from six cutting heights and eight deck positions, all adjustable by using a single lever. Furthermore, the built-in mulch plug and side discharge options give users even more lawn management choices.