These Are The Most Powerful Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers From Every Major Brand

Maintaining a pristine lawn that's the envy of your neighbors requires a reliable mower, and gas-powered models have long been the go-to choice for both residential and commercial use. The best lawn mower brands offer robust engines that allow these machines to reduce the time and effort that is often required to get the job done. You might even be tempted to say that electric models just can't 'cut it' at times.

However, with environmental concerns bringing in new regulations, the 'landscape' for gas-powered lawn mowers is changing. States such as California have already banned the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers due to their polluting emissions. With other states ready to follow suit, it could be curtains for most gas-powered tools.

Yet none of this takes away the fact that traditional mowers offer several advantages over the newer electric models. On top of their proficiency in cutting through tall, thick grass, they also alleviate your workload and provide longer operational times. The latter is a key advantage if you have a large area to maintain. Another benefit is that you can repurpose your old lawn mower engine in unexpected ways when the time comes. And while this list contains the most powerful models and, therefore, some of the more pricey options, there are affordable alternatives that can still keep your lawn properly trimmed.

With a focus on walk-behind models, here is every major brand's most powerful gas-powered lawn mower ranked by engine displacement.