10 Of The Fastest Honda Motorcycles Ever Built, Ranked

Riders looking to test the limits of their ability with a high-performance motorcycle have a variety of options at their disposal. As the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, it should be no surprise that Honda has one of the best selections of high-performance bikes available, ranging from classics to cutting-edge. While the newest of those remain out of reach for all but the most deep-pocketed enthusiasts, certain older models have depreciated to temptingly attainable levels.

Honda's performance bikes are certainly among the fastest in their respective classes, but measuring exactly how fast is no easy task. Comparing top speed is largely irrelevant as many of Honda's fastest bikes are limited to 186 mph thanks to the long-standing Japanese manufacturers' gentleman's agreement, and so we've opted to rank them here based on their reported quarter mile times.

It's worth noting that not every Honda model has comparable quarter-mile times, and this is by no means an exhaustive list. Rather, we've picked out a selection of the brand's best models from years past that are among the fastest in their class.