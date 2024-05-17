Why Is Honda Discontinuing Lawn Mowers Moving Forward? Here's What We Know

Although Honda may be best known for its cars and bikes, the Japanese manufacturer makes a wide range of products, including lawn mowers. In fact, Honda is one of, if not the best major lawn mower brand. It even set a world record when the Honda Mean Mower V2 hit 100 mph in 6.2-seconds, which may not be practical for lawn care but is still impressive nonetheless. However, those accomplishments still weren't enough to keep the manufacturer in the lawn mower market.

In late 2022, Honda made the decision to stop manufacturing gas-powered lawn mowers. The plans wouldn't go into effect immediately, with the company wrapping up production in late 2023 and selling units through 2024 until they are all gone. But, if Honda was such a lawn mower powerhouse, why discontinue them moving forward?

While there were many factors at play, including lingering supply issues stemming from the pandemic, the biggest reason was the overall shift to and rise of battery-powered lawn care equipment. "The decision to end lawn mower production is driven by market forces such as stricter environmental regulations, shifting customer preferences, and our focus on growing profitable products in our portfolio," Honda said in its 2022 statement to its dealer network (via Pro Tool Reviews). Simply put, gas-powered lawn mowers were out, battery power was in, and if Honda wanted to remain profitable, changes were necessary.