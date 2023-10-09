Honda Unveils New Autonomous Work Mower, Bringing Futuristic Tech To The Turf
Autonomous technology is gradually making its way into just about every facet of our lives, from the way we clean our homes to the means by which we travel. While the technology still isn't quite perfect, the many mechanical industries of the world are hard at work developing and researching new avenues for autonomous systems. Honda's newest creation has brought autonomous functionality to a sector of which you may not have previously considered: lawn mowing.
In an announcement on its official news blog, automotive manufacturer Honda provided a sneak peek at one of its new developments, which will be showcased at this year's Equip Exposition, to be held on October 17 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky — the Honda Autonomous Work Mower, or AWM, a double-first for the company in that it's both its first fully battery-powered ride mower and, more interestingly, its first fully-programmable autonomous mower.
Teaching the AWM
On the surface, the AWM looks like a traditional ride mower, albeit one that's battery-powered instead of gas-powered. However, as a rider is driving the AWM, an onboard computer is carefully monitoring and memorizing the turns the rider makes and the degree to which the grass is cut. This "Teaching" mode allows the rider to fully map out their property and the way they like it to be mowed. Then, by switching the AWM to "Playback" mode, they can step off and let the mower follow the exact same path they programmed, freeing them up to work elsewhere. Using the onboard Global Navigation Satellite System, the AWM can always remember where it is and where it needs to go as it trims the lawn. Even if your land is a bit on the uneven side, with hills or obstacles, the AWM's 2-motor traction system helps to keep it level and reduce tire slip.
"Our development of the prototype zero-turn Honda Autonomous Work Mower comes at a time when technology is shaping the future of the landscaping industry," said Hirokazu Hara, vice president of New Business Development, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "To address labor shortages and help support companies' sustainability goals, the Honda AWM aims to provide zero-emission alternatives to gasoline-powered mowers that can reduce operating costs and help accelerate the electrification of landscape maintenance equipment."
It is not currently known if Honda is planning on turning the AWM into a commercially viable product or not.