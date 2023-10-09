Honda Unveils New Autonomous Work Mower, Bringing Futuristic Tech To The Turf

On the surface, the AWM looks like a traditional ride mower, albeit one that's battery-powered instead of gas-powered. However, as a rider is driving the AWM, an onboard computer is carefully monitoring and memorizing the turns the rider makes and the degree to which the grass is cut. This "Teaching" mode allows the rider to fully map out their property and the way they like it to be mowed. Then, by switching the AWM to "Playback" mode, they can step off and let the mower follow the exact same path they programmed, freeing them up to work elsewhere. Using the onboard Global Navigation Satellite System, the AWM can always remember where it is and where it needs to go as it trims the lawn. Even if your land is a bit on the uneven side, with hills or obstacles, the AWM's 2-motor traction system helps to keep it level and reduce tire slip.

"Our development of the prototype zero-turn Honda Autonomous Work Mower comes at a time when technology is shaping the future of the landscaping industry," said Hirokazu Hara, vice president of New Business Development, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "To address labor shortages and help support companies' sustainability goals, the Honda AWM aims to provide zero-emission alternatives to gasoline-powered mowers that can reduce operating costs and help accelerate the electrification of landscape maintenance equipment."

It is not currently known if Honda is planning on turning the AWM into a commercially viable product or not.