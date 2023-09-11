iRobot's Roomba Combo J9+ Takes A Smarter Approach To Mop Drips & Pet Mess

Your current combo robot vacuum and mop may not be the cleaning whiz you think it is, but iRobot is hoping to replace it with its new Roomba Combo j9+. Combo models — which pair a vacuum cleaner with a deployable wet mop system — have been sailing up the robo-vac sales charts in recent years because of their flexibility to clean just about any room in the house. For anybody who grew up watching The Jetsons in eager anticipation of their own robot maid, though, the sad reality is that most robotic home help falls well short of the promise.

As iRobot tells it, the robot honeymoon period can come to a very abrupt ending faster than you might think. Owners are reluctant to map their home even once; the second time they're asked to do so can be a dealbreaker. The rise of dual-mode robot vacuums, which promise to mop as well, can lead to smelly docking stations, wet carpets from dripping mop pads, and — perhaps least appealing — the dawning realization that what the robot mopped up from the bathroom floor is now being smeared across rugs and carpets.