6 Of The Most Underrated Tools You Can Get From Milwaukee
Milwaukee's hundred-year pedigree makes it one of the big shots of the modern tool world, with its many products regularly topping sales charts at retailers like Home Depot. No matter what kind of hardware or housework situation you find yourself in, you can almost definitely find a highly-rated, best-selling Milwaukee tool to address your concerns with confidence.
That said, Milwaukee's overall hardware catalog is a lot bigger than you might realize. In addition to the usual power drills and chainsaws, there are plenty of tools that serve many less common but no less valid purposes. Even if these tools don't have thousands of positive reviews on digital storefronts, the few ratings they do have, along with the usual Milwaukee seal of quality, ensure that you'll get all you need from them.
If you're looking for more specific tools to fill out the corners of your tool shelf, visit your local Home Depot and hunt down these six Milwaukee-branded tools.
6-foot SAE Tape Measure Keychain
Accurate measurement is one of the most vital bedrock handiwork factors. You need to know exactly how big the space you're working with is and how big your materials are. This is why a traditional tape measure is common on a worker's utility belt. While regular tape measures are by no means gigantic, though, they're usually just big enough that you can't comfortably store them in your pocket. If you're looking to save a little space while measuring space, try Milwaukee's tape measure keychain.
This little guy is positively tiny, measuring in at 1.89 x 1.89 x 0.89 inches. Despite its diminutive size, this tape measure's got a big heart, with a retractable 6-foot tape and nylon-coated blade for precise measurement. As the name probably tipped you off, it also comes with a connected keychain loop, allowing you to hook it directly to your belt loops or work keys. No matter how many tools and parts you have to carry on your person, there will always be room for your tape measure.
Home Depot users love the compact size and bargain price, with multiple users purchasing several to store around the house and workshop for easy access. Several users also keep them in their cars to measure project parts on the go.
The Milwaukee tape measure keychain is available at Home Depot for just $5.97.
M4 4V Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/4-inch Hex Screwdriver
When you think of powered fastening tools, the first thing you think of is probably a power drill. However, while power drills are great for larger, heavier screws, they usually have a bit too much power for sensitive, precision jobs. Of course, if you're working with older or hard-to-reach screws, a regular screwdriver might not cut it either. In such a circumstance, why not opt for the middle ground and use a screwdriver with some powered rotational action?
Milwaukee's M4 hex screwdriver combines the handheld precision of a screwdriver with the muscle of a power drill to create the perfect high-speed fastening device. With a 4V motor and a two-speed switch, you can spin screws at either 200 or 600 RPM with up to 44 lb-inch of torque. If you need a little extra power for pilot holes or removing old screws, the included drill mode will get you across the finish line. It's not as powerful as a full-on power drill, but in those situations where you need more dexterity than strength, it's absolutely invaluable.
Dan Maxey of Tools in Action enjoyed this tool's precise feel and surprisingly powerful torque, great for both cabinet assembly and driving in smaller screws. His only real complaint was the lack of an onboard work light.
The Milwaukee M4 hex screwdriver is available in a $179.00 kit at Home Depot. The kit includes the tool, a battery, and a charger.
1-1/4-inch Stroke Orbital Super Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
A powered saw seems like a pretty cut-and-dry tool, pun intended. Whether it's a chainsaw or a pair of hedge trimmers, all you need to do is turn it on, and you can cut through anything and everything. However, there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all cutting implement. If you do a lot of cutting and sawing in your workload, you can't just leave everything to a giant chainsaw. You may, however, be able to leave everything to the Milwaukee Super Sawzall.
This powered reciprocating saw utilizes a 15 amp motor and a variable speed trigger to deliver up to 2,800 orbital sawing strokes per minute, regulated by a proprietary counter-balanced mechanism to keep your cuts smooth and shake-free. What really makes this tool underrated is its modularity; with the Quik-lok clamp system, you can quickly and easily swap in and out blades for all your cutting needs, be it wood, metal, or demolition. As long as you've got the right blade, the Super Sawzall can handle it.
Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews scored this 8.7 out of 10. No matter what material he was sawing through, the saw's speed and performance remained consistently strong. It's a bit more expensive than similar models, but it's an excellent investment if you make a lot of different cuts. The Milwaukee Super Sawzall is available at Home Depot for $199.00.
Everyday Carry Internal Rechargeable Flashlight
A flashlight is one of those things that everyone seems to have on them all the time these days, thanks in no small part to smartphones. However, if you're in a work setting, it's not a great idea to use your smartphone flashlight. Your phone might not be able to stand up to the rigors of use, and dedicated flashlight apps can be a bit on the sketchy side. You need a light source that's both powerful and versatile to light your way in all possible situations.
Milwaukee's EDC rechargeable flashlight is discrete enough to fit in your pocket yet powerful enough to light up any dark corner. With 500 lumens of high-definition light, you'll always be able to see your hands on a nighttime job. The best part of this tool is that while you can use it handheld, you can stick it just about anywhere for hands-free operation. The base is magnetic, allowing you to plant it on any metallic surface, and it has a reversible clip that you can use to attach it to the brim of your hat, among other spots.
YouTube channel VCG Construction loved this flashlight, comparing its versatile, compact design to a chunky, inconvenient generic flashlight and ruling decisively in its favor. They also tested the tool's impact-rated body with a 10-foot drop, and while there was some scuffing, the flashlight was still perfectly functional. The Milwaukee EDC flashlight is available at Home Depot for $59.97.
M12 FUEL 12V 3/8-inch Extended Reach High Speed Ratchet
A good ratchet is vital if you're working with cars. You need one to twist off old bolts and fasteners, then twist fresh ones into place. The problem with ratchets, though, is that they require a repetitive hand motion. Not only is this exhausting, but if you're trying to work in a cramped nook in your car's engine, you won't be able to complete a full twist. You can save yourself both the hand cramp and a lot of wasted time by switching to the Milwaukee M12 Fuel extended to reach high-speed ratchet.
This battery-powered ratchet features a powered head, outputting 450 RPM and 35 ft-lbs of torque. This is great for loosening and tightening bolts in general, but the real clincher is the size and shape of the ratchet's neck. The head is only 3/8 inches across, and the extended neck allows you to stick it into all kinds of nooks and crannies while still maintaining a firm grip on the handle.
Shop Tool Reviews tested this ratchet on a variety of bolt sizes, each of which it was able to meet with little difficulty. What they especially liked was that the device is hearty enough that you can still manually twist it alongside the motor, just in case you need a little extra force to seal the deal. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel extended reach ratchet is available at Home Depot for $249.00.
1-inch PEX and Tubing Cutter
If you're working with PVC or PEX tubing, usually for plumbing projects, you need to be able to cut it cleanly and precisely. If you don't, the tubing won't fit together properly when assembled, which means you'll have leaks in the future. While there are motor-powered cutters available from brands like Ryobi, if you're looking for something a little more straightforward, take a trip to Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee PEX and tubing cutter is just what you need for fast and easy tube-chopping. Open and secure the handles with the locking switch, thread the tube through, and the double-ground v-shaped blade will slice through with a quick squeeze. What's especially nice about this tool is that it works for most kinds of rubber and plastic tubing and piping, including PVC, CPVC, PEX, rubber hosing, and ABS.
Multiple Home Depot users have praised this cutter for its chopping prowess and ability to handle all kinds of tubing. The blades are designed to last a fairly long time and can be easily replaced if they wear out. It should be handled carefully, though, as some users have reported injuries from the blade. The Milwaukee PEX and tubing cutter is available at Home Depot for $29.99.