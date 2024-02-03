These Ryobi Finds Could Help With Your Next Intricate PEX Or PVC Project

Two of the most common kinds of modern piping materials for plumbing work are PEX and PVC. PEX, which stands for cross-linked polyethylene, can be used to transport hot or cold substances with a greater degree of flexibility than a solid copper pipe. PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is both lightweight and resistant to weathering and chemicals, making it great for outdoor piping. While both of these materials are very convenient in their intended purposes, if you're looking to actually work with them, you'll need to make some preparations.

The regular tools you have in your toolbox, whether for plumbing purposes or otherwise, may not be ideal for working with the distinctive flavor of flexibility seen in PEX and PVC. If you've got a very complicated project on the docket and need to be sure everything is done to code, you'll need some special gear for the job. As it so happens, the Ryobi hardware brand offers a trio of tools specially designed to work with both PEX and PVC, whether you're cutting, crimping, or clamping.