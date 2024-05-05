The Real Owners Behind All The Major Tools Brands

Tool brands are often differentiated by their color schemes and certain aesthetic choices. Hand tools may offer a rounded edge, jagged, straight lines, or something in between to go along with the name prominently emblazoned on the side. Power tools are typically seen in varying shades to quickly distinguish the owner's allegiance. Toolmakers might have you thinking that there is a desperate struggle between brands to woo users away from one another. For instance, the hand tools offered by Stanley, Irwin, Dewalt, and Craftsman may all appear to be in direct competition. However, there's a not-so-secret undercurrent at play in the tool marketplace. Rather than finding themselves in competition with one another, many tool brands are actually owned by the same parent company. Many tool manufacturers remain independent of the large conglomerate structure, but overwhelmingly, tool brands have been bought up by gigantic corporations and are therefore built in loose coordination rather than competition. Moreover, many tools are sourced from the same factory floors in Taiwan, China, or even the United States.

A few major players drive the market as a whole. Some will be familiar to the average user, like Bosch or Stanley Black & Decker, while other tool brand owners remain unknown to the vast majority of their buyers — brands like International Tool Works, Positec, or Chervon. These are the real owners sitting behind the major tool brands that DIYers and professionals use regularly.