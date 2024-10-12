11 Ryobi Products That Could Come In Handy In An Emergency

The real threat of emergency conditions exists no matter where you call home. From the natural disasters that place residents of every corner of the country at risk during peak seasonal windows to the emergency repairs that suddenly spring up as a result of standard wear and tear, there's always something you'll find yourself dealing with on short notice. You might need to quickly pump water out of a flooded basement or keep perishable food goods cold while the power is out after a storm. It's entirely possible that you'll face off against a man-made emergency, too, like a baseball-induced broken window in the dead of winter or a faulty pipe that leads to a steady leak down one of your interior walls.

Even with the reality that you'll eventually need to face down an emergency, there's plenty of gear that can help you weather the storm (or accident). Ryobi tools have long offered cutting edge solutions to a bevy of problem areas. Plenty of Ryobi builds feature high-tech inclusions that go above and beyond what you may have thought possible, while others are new to the catalog yet pack a huge punch when handling everyday tasks and emergency calls alike. No matter your emergency needs, these Ryobi tools are purpose built to get the job done when the pressure is on.