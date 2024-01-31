Every Major Brand's High Mileage Motor Oil Ranked, Worst To Best

Motor oil is the lifeblood of your vehicle. It keeps the internal components of the engine nicely lubricated so they can continue to operate for as long as possible. It also keeps your engine components from wearing down prematurely, helps dissipate heat, and maintains the engine. Prompt oil changes represent arguably the most important maintenance advice anyone can give to a car owner. After all, old and dirty oil loses its ability to lubricate, which is the whole point of it being there.

However, it's not just about ensuring you have fresh oil in your car. The type of oil matters too. Automakers require drivers to use certain oil weights in their vehicles and some even use custom formulations for their vehicles. Thus, if your owner's manual says to use 0W-20 oil, then you should probably use 0W-20 oil. Using a different weight can cause all sorts of problems, including engine wear and potentially a breakdown. All of this information will work for the majority of your car's life. Once it ages, though, things get a little more complicated.

Once your car reaches a certain mileage, you'll start hearing more and more about high-mileage oil. In terms of lubrication properties, it is virtually identical to regular motor oil. However, it's formulated specifically for aging engines, and choosing the right oil can be tough, especially since there's no real need to know about it until your car hits around 75,000 miles or so.

Read on for more about every major brand's high-mileage oil.