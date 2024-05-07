5 Signs That Your Car's Engine Oil Is Running Low

Motor oil is the lifeblood of your car's engine. Not only does it provide lubrication for all of your engine's internal moving parts — of which there are massive amounts — but it also works like a heat sink, absorbing excess warmth from the engine and carrying it away from sensitive components. Due to its critical applications, it's vital that you replace and maintain your motor oil regularly. For most drivers, that means replacing the oil every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. Changing your engine oil is one of the easiest and most fundamental maintenance jobs you can perform for your vehicle, and you should never skip an oil change.

But replacing your car's oil isn't the only thing you need to do. It's also important to check your oil regularly to ensure it's in good condition and that the level is within a healthy range. The easiest way to check your oil is by using your engine's oil dipstick. However, there are other signs that your oil level may be dropping too low. It's vital that you monitor your vehicle's performance and check the oil using the dipstick routinely. Doing both will help you stay ahead of any issues and allow you to address potential problems before they spiral into full-blown catastrophes. But what exactly are the signs that your engine oil is running low? From dashboard warning lights to strange smells and sounds, here are five signs that you need to top off your engine oil.