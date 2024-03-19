5 Common Reasons Your Car's Engine Is Leaking Oil

By far, one of the most common causes of an oil leak is a damaged valve cover gasket. These are the rubber seals that sit between your engine's cylinder head and the cover that protects the valve train's upper components. The gasket is responsible for containing oil and stopping leaks, preventing debris or dust from entering the cylinder head, and forming a seal between the engine and valve cover.

Valve cover gaskets are designed to be highly durable and long-lasting. However, they are also subject to wear and tear over time. Valve cover gaskets can become damaged due to excessive heat, improper installation, or age. Typically, there isn't a set replacement interval for valve cover gaskets — you don't usually have to replace them unless they're leaking or otherwise damaged. However, if your valve cover gasket is leaking, you should replace it as soon as possible. The most common symptoms of a leaking gasket include damp, greasy spots around the upper engine, oil dripping down the side or back of the motor, and puddles of oil on the ground. A minor valve cover gasket leak will likely only result in a dirty engine bay, while a severe leak can cause catastrophic oil loss.

If you need to replace your valve cover gasket, don't worry. It's a relatively simple and straightforward procedure. A mechanic should be able to do the replacement in about an hour, depending on the car. But if you choose to replace the gasket yourself, remember to properly torque your valve cover bolts and follow the tightening pattern provided by your vehicle's manufacturer. Doing so can prevent future valve cover gasket problems.