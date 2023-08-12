Oil Stains On Your Driveway? This TikTok-Favorite Cleaner Works Wonders

There are few things more unsightly than oil stains on an otherwise pristine concrete driveway. Not only are these marks challenging to remove, but they could leave slippery patches on the concrete. Luckily, it doesn't take much to restore your oil-stained driveway's like-new look. Removing the excess liquid will work wonders to prevent staining if the oil spots are reasonably new or wet. Soaking the oil with kitty litter, sand, or dirt and letting it set for 15 to 30 minutes is a fast and efficient way to remove standing oil stains from hard surfaces. All it takes is to sweep up the oily concoction and repeat if necessary.

However, removing baked-in oil stains requires a different approach. You could finish the job using everyday household items like dish soap and scrub over the stained area before rinsing with water. Another trick is to sprinkle baking soda over the stains, let sit, and brush away the solution with clean water. But when dealing with larger floor areas, the TikTok community has unveiled a long-known hack to make the job easier.