Oil Stains On Your Driveway? This TikTok-Favorite Cleaner Works Wonders
There are few things more unsightly than oil stains on an otherwise pristine concrete driveway. Not only are these marks challenging to remove, but they could leave slippery patches on the concrete. Luckily, it doesn't take much to restore your oil-stained driveway's like-new look. Removing the excess liquid will work wonders to prevent staining if the oil spots are reasonably new or wet. Soaking the oil with kitty litter, sand, or dirt and letting it set for 15 to 30 minutes is a fast and efficient way to remove standing oil stains from hard surfaces. All it takes is to sweep up the oily concoction and repeat if necessary.
However, removing baked-in oil stains requires a different approach. You could finish the job using everyday household items like dish soap and scrub over the stained area before rinsing with water. Another trick is to sprinkle baking soda over the stains, let sit, and brush away the solution with clean water. But when dealing with larger floor areas, the TikTok community has unveiled a long-known hack to make the job easier.
TikTok hack to remove oil stains from concrete driveways
If you want to clean and potentially eliminate oil stains from an entire driveway, you need the concentrated cleaning power of a concrete degreaser like the Zep Driveway & Concrete Cleaner. It's a construction-grade solution that works quickly to strip out oil stains, tire marks, and other stubborn contaminants from asphalt, brick, concrete, and other hard surfaces. Best of all, it works well with a pressure washer or manual cleaning with a brush.
The first step is to dilute six ounces of cleaner per gallon of hot or warm water for light soils or 12 ounces per gallon for heavy stains. Lukewarm or hot water is ideal as the warmer temperature helps to dissolve the oils from the surface. The next step is to apply the cleaner and scrub over soiled areas using a brush. The last step is to rinse the area with clean water using a garden hose or, even better, a pressure washer.
Prevention is the best remedy, however. It's ideal to remove the liquid immediately after spillage (whenever possible) to prevent oil stains from ruining your concrete driveway. If the oil droplets are coming from under your car's engine or transmission, try to bring the vehicle to a repair shop to diagnose and repair the problem.