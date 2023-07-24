TikTok Rolls Out Text Posts, Taking The Fight To Twitter And Threads

TikTok will now let users share posts in a new form that mimics Twitter and Threads. TikTok has announced that users can now express themselves using text posts. Text posts are being added as the third form of posts on the platform. This isn't even the first time this month that TikTok has explored unexpected new directions.

Now, when users open the Camera page in the TikTok app, they will see three options: video, photo, and text. It seems that text posts on TikTok will work in the same fashion as Stories on Instagram, at least when it comes to drafting.

Once users are done writing their post, they can add a piece of background music to it, play with the colors, switch between fonts, adjust the alignment, and add stickers to jazz up their look. From the official press material, it looks like Instagram — and even WhatsApp — users will feel right at home drafting these text posts on TikTok.

However, it is pretty evident that TikTok wants to pounce on the opportunity that Meta quickly capitalized on with Threads. As Twitter is busy reinventing itself as X and plans "an everything app" makeover, the core audience that loved Twitter for its simplistic yet impactful posts in 280 characters is feeling increasingly alienated by the approach under Elon Musk.