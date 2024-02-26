10 Of The Most Powerful Pickup Trucks Ever Built
Pickup trucks have almost always been known as work vehicles. They tow things, carry tools, and are built more for work than they are luxury or comfort, although some modern trucks blur those lines quite a bit. It is not uncommon for someone to be shopping for a truck for the purposes of hauling weekend toys like fishing boats or carrying large items from one place to another. Thus, companies that make pickup trucks often put things like payload capacity and tow ratings at the forefront of their marketing.
A lot goes into a pickup truck's overall capabilities. The engine obviously plays a pretty big part, but the transmission, suspension system, frame, and even brakes play a huge role in how much a truck is rated to tow. When it comes to lugging things around, it's a team effort. Engineers have to build a whole vehicle capable of pulling something heavy without losing control, breaking down, or otherwise failing to handle the extra stress of heavy items being attached to the truck. Payload capacity is similar in this regard. It's not quite like powerful car engines, which only need to propel the car forward as fast as possible.
Over the decades, pickup truck design has changed in many ways. Engines have gotten stronger, but the engineering that goes into the rest of the truck has improved as well, leading some truly eye-popping tow numbers. However, there are still some trucks from yesteryear that were able to pull their weight as well. Here are some of the most powerful pickup trucks ever built. Of course, if you're more into SUVs, there some pretty powerful SUVs out there as well.
2024 Ford F-450
The current champion as of this writing is the Ford F-450. When properly equipped, this monster of a pickup truck is capable of towing upwards of 40,000 pounds. You'll need the high-output 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 to do it, though, which is optional equipment on the F-450. The engine plays a big role in the truck's tow numbers and boasts 500 horsepower with an absurd 1,200 lb.-ft of torque. That's enough towing capacity to pull a mobile home or a Greyhound Bus without much difficulty.
Ford gets its tow numbers in a few different ways with the Ford F-450. The high-output turbo diesel engine is part of the equation. The pickup truck also cheats a little bit by having dual rear wheels, heavy duty suspension parts, and a 10-speed automatic transmission built for such heavy payloads. Speaking of, the Ford F-450, when properly equipped, has a payload rating of 8,000 pounds. The average car weight in 2022 was just a hair over 4,000 pounds, meaning you can stack two average cars on the F-450 and it'll still drive forward.
You'll have the pay for the privilege. Equipping even the least expensive F-450 with the HO turbo diesel engine will run you easily into the $60,000 range with prices that can balloon up to over $100,000 with extra equipment, some of which you'll need if you intend to pull its maximum weight. However, the only way to get higher tow numbers out of Ford is to step up to commercial trucks like the F-650, which can tow upwards of 50,000 pounds.
Dodge Power Wagon
The Dodge Power Wagon was a pretty powerful pickup truck in its day. Dodge produced these trucks from the 1940s until 1980, and there were few trucks that could compete with the Dodge Power Wagon in terms of power during that time. Depending on the year, the truck had a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of between 7,600 and 8,700 pounds. It doesn't seem like a lot these days, but back in the 1940s and 50s, it was quite a bit. The truck was primarily built for work, so plenty of people used them back then.
Exact tow numbers and payload capacity aren't readily available, but anecdotal reports show that the truck could tow a three-bottom 14-inch plow. Dodge also heavily marketed the truck as a work truck for both agricultural and military uses. Dodge even sold a hydraulic lift that could attach to the back of the truck for additional types of work. The truck ran through a few different engines over the decades, including a 230 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine back in 1947.
Dodge eventually revived the lineup in the 2000s, and you can buy a new one today. The newer Power Wagons are obviously more powerful than their predecessors from years back, sporting 6.4L V8s that boast 410 horsepower and can tow a little over 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. There are more powerful trucks these days, but back in the 1940s and 50s, few trucks came close to delivering what the Power Wagon did.
Chevy C20
Chevy had a real winner with the Chevy C10 and C20 pickup trucks. Of the two, the C20 was the more powerful truck overall, but both trucks famously shared a lot of the same parts. Chevy produced these trucks from 1960 through 1980s, and, like the Dodge Power Wagon, few trucks could match the C20 in terms of power and capability. While official specs aren't easy to find, promotional materials show that the C20 could tow upwards of 6,000 pounds when properly equipped with a payload capacity of roughly 3,400 pounds depending on the year.
While the engines changed a bit over the course of its lifetime, most of the C20s sported a V8 engine hooked up to a four-speed transmission along with four-wheel drive. The rest of the truck also depended on the year, but the Chevy C20 always had beefier internals than the C10, which helped lend to its higher power output. Much like the Ram Power Wagon, Chevy occasionally included optional equipment with the C20, including custom camper hauling equipment in the mid-1960s. The truck was also optioned with dually rear tires for a period of time.
Chevy eventually discontinued the C10 in the mid-1980s while the C20 lived on a few more years, eventually being usurped by the fourth generation of Chevy C/K trucks, including the C1500, C2500, C3500, K1500, and K2500. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Chevy would phase out the C and K-series nameplates in favor of the Chevy Silverado 1500, which remains in use today as one of Chevy's most popular pickup trucks.
1978 Dodge Midnite Express
The Dodge Midnite Express is, by far, the rarest truck on the list. It's a subvariant of the 1978 Dodge Li'l Red Express. Dodge didn't manufacture any of these specifically. It was a dealership option and only about 200 of them were ever made. The truck has a unique look with its exhaust stacks and gold striping. Not a lot is known about the truck since so few of them exist. However, it was a more powerful variant of its siblings and one of the most powerful pickup trucks of the 1970s.
The Li'l Red Express came with a 360 cubic inch engine that produced 225 horsepower. Meanwhile, the Midnite Express housed a 440 cubic inch V8 engine that was capable of producing 245 horsepower. It's the same engine that went on the Dodge Warlocks of the same era, which produced up to 255 horsepower on those trucks. When weight differences are factored in, the Midnite Express, Warlock, and Li'l Red Express had about the same amount of speed. Hauling figures are difficult to find, but the Li'l Red Express had a GVWR of 6,100 pounds while the Dodge Warlocks of that era had over 6,000 pounds as well. Thus, it stands to reason that the Midnite Express met or exceeded those limits.
While an original Midnite Express is quite rare, some enthusiasts have rebuilt their Li'l Red Express trucks to look like the Midnite Express. After all, it was a dealership option with a souped-up engine and some extra decals, but it was mostly the same truck otherwise. Even so, the originals are so rare that there aren't many examples of them out there.
1985 Ford F-250
The 1980s were a weird time for pickup trucks. The same federal emissions standards that killed the American muscle car also did quite a number of the pickup trucks of that era. Thus, it was not unusual to see pickup trucks from the 1980s with smaller horsepower and torque numbers as automakers had yet to create engines that could produce reliable power while also adhering to harsher emissions standards. As such, Ford did its best with the Ford F-250, which was arguably the most powerful truck of the 1980s.
Ford was restructuring its F-150 truck to be more all-purpose and less work-oriented. It worked for the truck in terms of popularity, but the truck also maxed out at 210 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque, which wasn't unusual for its era. Bumping up to the F-250 gave you access to a 7.5-liter, 460 cubic inch V8 that was capable of 225 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, making it ever so slightly more powerful than its smaller sibling. According to the user manual, the Ford F-250 equipped with the 7.5L V8 and a 4.10 rear axle ratio had a GCWR (gross combination weight rating) of up to 16,000 pounds. That's pretty good for the 1980s.
While pickup trucks from the 1980s are consistently referred to as underpowered, work obviously didn't grind to a halt so people still figured out a way to pull and haul the things they needed. Trucks like the 1980s Ford F-250 stood out as being excellent workhorses during an era when automakers were reeling from the emissions crackdown. Fortunately, trucks have not only gotten more powerful since the 1980s, but also more fuel efficient with better emissions.
1991-93 GMC Syclone
The 1991-93 GMC Syclone was not powerful in the traditional pickup truck way. It only had a payload capacity of 500 pounds and could only tow 2,000 pounds. Those numbers are a little surprising considering that the truck rocked a 4.3-liter turbocharged V6 that made 280 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque that was put on the ground with an all-wheel drive system that came from the Chevy Astro van. Yes, really. On paper, a pickup truck with those numbers should be a monster hauler for its era. So, what was the Syclone good for?
Well, it was good for street racing. The truck was insanely fast for its day, matching or beating some supercars. In one well-documented instance, this plucky car beat a $122,000 Ferrari 348ts from the same year in a quarter mile drag race. Officially, the truck can go from zero to 60 MPH in 4.3 seconds, which is quick even by today's standards. It was one of the fastest vehicles of its release year and, at one point, held a record as the world's fastest pickup truck.
While the car was a production car and not a dealership option like the Dodge Midnite Express, GMC didn't make the truck alone. Production Automotive Services (PAS) won a contract to design, develop, and ultimately launch the truck. So, while it does have the GMC nameplate, its production is more similar to the Shelby Mustang. The Syclone was only made for a few years and not many were sold. They are considered collector's items in today's truck market.
Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX (Dodge Ram)
The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX is similar to the GMC Syclone in that it's made by an outside company. The truck is a souped-up Dodge Ram with performance additions added by Hennessey Performance. The result is a truck with eye popping numbers. It's powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 that boasts an insane 1,000 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque. Despite the high horsepower and torque numbers, the truck is only capable of 7,700 pounds with a 1,310-pound payload.
The truck excels at two things. Off-roading and driving very fast. The Mammoth 1000 TRX comes with 20-inch wheels and up to 37-inch off-road tires so you can take the truck almost anywhere. The pickup is capable of doing zero to 60 MPH in three seconds flat, making it the fastest pickup truck in the world as of 2024. Unlike the Syclone, which held that record at one point, the Mammoth can still tow and carry things, albeit not as much as similarly equipped trucks. When properly equipped, its off-roading capabilities are also above average, making this truck good at more than just going fast.
Much like other special edition vehicles, the Mammoth 1000 TRX is only available in limited runs every year. That said, the company does still produce them, making this unique truck available to buyers right now as of this writing. In addition, Hennessey grants buyers with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, which is nice to have on a pickup truck with four-digit horsepower ratings.
Dodge Ram Hemi Hybrid and Ford F-150 PowerBoost
The hybrid pickup truck market is exceptionally competitive and there exists no better example of this than the hybrid versions of the Dodge Ram and Ford F-150. The Dodge Ram 1500 eTorque, while equipped with a V8 Hemi, boasts power numbers of 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. It's capable of pulling 12,750 pounds with a payload capacity of 2,300 pounds. Somewhat unexpectedly, the truck gets a better payload capacity with the V6 and better towing with the V8, according to Dodge.
The Ford F-150 PowerBoost boasts very similar numbers. On paper, it has a stronger engine, boasting 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque with the available 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 combined with its electric motor. With it, the F-150 PowerBoost can tow 12,270 pounds with a payload capacity of 2,120 pounds. Thus, while the Ford F-150 has the higher engine output numbers, the Dodge Ram keeps up and beats the F-150 in terms of payload and towing. Meanwhile, Ford wins the fuel economy battle, boasting 24 MPG combined versus the 20 MPG combined of the Dodge Ram eTorque.
When it comes to the most powerful hybrid pickup truck on the market today, these two trucks are essentially a wash. The Ford F-150 PowerBoost has higher performance numbers and better fuel economy, but the Dodge Ram eTorque can pull and carry more things, albeit not by very much. The Toyota Tundry i-Force is also in the ballpark here, boasting 437 horsepower, 583 pound-feet of torque, and a towing capacity of 11,450 pounds, giving it the strongest engine on paper, but the lowest towing capacity of the three hybrid pickups.
Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck as a nearly equal number of fans and detractors. The uniquely styled truck was mired in controversy for much of its early life as Tesla took a long time to officially launch the truck after it was announced. It did eventually make its way to the masses and, for all of its problems, the Cybertruck is a fairly powerful electric pickup truck overall. When maxed out, the Cybertruck can tow as much as 11,000 pounds, which ties Rivian as the second most you can tow with an electric engine. Only the Ford F-150 Lightning can tow more at up to 15,000 pounds.
The Cybertruck does this with a tri-motor design that is good for 845 horsepower. It moves the truck from zero to 60 MPH in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 130 MPH. The 2.6-second zero to 60 time is faster than Rivian's 3.5 second time and the F-150 Lightning's 3.8-second sprint. Rounding out the Cybertruck is its 2,500-pound payload capacity, which is more than the Rivian R1T's 1,760-pound capacity and the Ford F-150 Lightning's 2,235-pound capacity. Thus, while it's not the best in every metric, the Cybertruck takes home two out of three wins against its competitors when it comes to speed and hauling things.
With that said, The Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning aren't far behind the Cybertruck. Ford still wins the tow battle, which makes it the top dog if you need to pull something. Of the three trucks, Rivian has the highest rated range at up to 410 miles on the battery. So, depending on how it's framed, there can be arguments that any of these all-electric pickup trucks are better than the other. However, the Cybertruck makes a good argument for being the most powerful.
2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition
If big numbers are your thing, then the GMC Hummer EV Edition is the truck you've been waiting to see on this list. The all-electric truck boasts an amazing 1,000 horsepower, which is more than any of the other electric vehicles listed here. Perhaps more incredible is the GM-claimed 11,500 pound-feet of torque. That is not a typo. Electric engines tend to make a boatload of torque in general, but even the Tesla Cybertruck has only been estimated at 10,296 pound-feet of torque, making the GMC Hummer EV the winner of the biggest number award for a pickup truck.
Fortunately, GMC actually did use this power to give the truck some good power. It goes zero to 60 in either 3.0 or 3.1 seconds depending on which year. It can also pull 12,000 pounds while towing and carry up to 1,300 pounds. The reason why the payload is so low with this, and most other electric trucks compared to their gas counterparts is that electric truck battery packs are heavy. The truck already weighs over 9,000 pounds, so it can't really carry all that much more than it already does. Electric trucks are heavy, which means they can carry less.
The reason the Hummer EV isn't listed with the Tesla Cybertruck and compared to the F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T is because of the price tag. The Hummer EV costs approximately $100,000, which puts it in a different ballpark than the objectively less expensive competitors from Ford, Tesla, and Rivian. It's not a truck that anyone is reasonably expected to buy. However, its numbers are completely crazy, and it's earned the right to say it's one of the most powerful pickups.