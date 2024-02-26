10 Of The Most Powerful Pickup Trucks Ever Built

Pickup trucks have almost always been known as work vehicles. They tow things, carry tools, and are built more for work than they are luxury or comfort, although some modern trucks blur those lines quite a bit. It is not uncommon for someone to be shopping for a truck for the purposes of hauling weekend toys like fishing boats or carrying large items from one place to another. Thus, companies that make pickup trucks often put things like payload capacity and tow ratings at the forefront of their marketing.

A lot goes into a pickup truck's overall capabilities. The engine obviously plays a pretty big part, but the transmission, suspension system, frame, and even brakes play a huge role in how much a truck is rated to tow. When it comes to lugging things around, it's a team effort. Engineers have to build a whole vehicle capable of pulling something heavy without losing control, breaking down, or otherwise failing to handle the extra stress of heavy items being attached to the truck. Payload capacity is similar in this regard. It's not quite like powerful car engines, which only need to propel the car forward as fast as possible.

Over the decades, pickup truck design has changed in many ways. Engines have gotten stronger, but the engineering that goes into the rest of the truck has improved as well, leading some truly eye-popping tow numbers. However, there are still some trucks from yesteryear that were able to pull their weight as well. Here are some of the most powerful pickup trucks ever built. Of course, if you're more into SUVs, there some pretty powerful SUVs out there as well.