4 Diesel Trucks With The Most Torque In 2024

Diesel engines are popular these days due to their unflinching willingness to handle high towing capacities and deliver lots of torque from low revs. In truck applications, a healthy amount of low-end torque provides a responsive performance that makes it easier to pull heavy loads from a standing start. It also helps make trailer towing and heavy load hauling easier when you're moving up steep inclines.

Trucks with huge torque are also competent off-roaders, as the high amount of torque helps them to better navigate challenging terrain like rocky or hilly areas. As an added bonus, high-torque trucks tend to be more fuel-efficient and durable than their gas counterparts. That's because engines usually consume less fuel at lower RPMs, and running at lower speeds often helps extend an engine's lifespan.

However, not every diesel-powered truck has a high amount of torque, which is to be expected, considering the highest torque engines are normally reserved for some of the biggest pickup trucks on the market so as to enable them to overcome their weight, in addition to the aforementioned performance and capability benefits. With this in mind, here are the four diesel trucks with the most torque in 2024.

