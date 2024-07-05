2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison Review: The Cost (And Compromise) Of A Tow Star

The first thing to note about Chevy's (and GMC's) heavy-duty lineup helps to set the trucks apart from Ram and Ford. Unlike the competition, the Silverado (and Sierra) uses independent front suspension with torsion bars, rather than the more typical solid front axle with coil springs. Doing so theoretically improves on-road driving dynamics and steering feel but also—and I'll harp more on this later—weighs far less than the front end of a truck equipped with a fully solid front axle.

Then, of course, the "base" ZR2 and Bison both get Multimatic DSSV shock dampers, as well as a locking rear differential on the HD pickups—though not a front locker as on the 1500-class ZR2 and Bison. The use of Multimatics further sets GM apart from Ram and Ford, as these passive dampers provide spectacular performance, both on-road and off, especially on the smaller Colorado ZR2 that inspired the addition of an HD version to the lineup.

Unlike the 1500 ZR2 and Bison, though, the 2500 does hit the market equipped with Goodyear 35-inch mud-terrain tires. The fact that the smaller Silverado doesn't, Chevy engineers told me at Johnson Valley, comes down to the fact that the older platform simply wasn't engineered to handle that much tire diameter or width. Keep an eye on the next generation of 1500 Silverado, since 35s now seem de rigueur amid the escalating off-road pickup truck wars raging between Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet (and, to an extent, Toyota).