2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Review: The Off-Road Truck We'd Buy

How does that all work in the dirt? Pretty darn good. The 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine here pushes out a healthy 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power delivery is smooth and shifts happen in the background. There is a bit of turbo lag here, but the rest of the truck is so good, I'm not even mad.

The ZR2 has been tested in various desert races like the Mint 400 and Vegas to Reno by Hall Racing (no relation) and has finished every single mile of them all. As someone who has broken her car during a race and had to withdraw on more than one occasion, I can tell you that a 100-percent finish rate is almost unheard of.

I took my Colorado tester out to Johnson Valley, California to scout possible race course for an upcoming event. Much of this area has already been raced on and it's rocky, whooped out, and rough as all get out. A few times I had to rely on the rocker protection as I navigated the boulder-strewn slopes, but the ZR2 handled it all. When I got in a pickle I just shifted to low gear. When that wasn't enough I switched on my rear locker for more traction going up a slippery slope. When I misjudged a line and got stuck in a bit of a hole, adding the front locker pulled me up and out easily.

Johnson Valley also has its share of soft sand. The power here allowed me to keep my momentum and I was able to traverse the hills without getting stuck. In larger dunes I'd want to air down my tires to help with floatation, but out here the truck does fine.