2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid First Drive: TRD Pro And Trailhunter Tag-Team Off-Road Fun

You can't accuse Toyota of lacking ambition with the 2024 Tacoma. While playing it safe with a perennial best-seller might've been the easy route, the fourth-generation pickup instead set out to not only challenge the best of the competition off-road and on but also to demonstrate how electrification can be better wielded in halo trucks like the TRD Pro and Trailhunter. While the results won't necessarily match everyone's tastes — or budget –some time behind the wheel proved the new Tacoma has more than just badge recognition to recommend it.

Though Toyota uses the same i-FORCE MAX branding across its performance gas-electric hybrid ranges, there are actually a couple of different configurations. The 2024 Tacoma gets the same 2.4-liter inline-four turbocharged gas engine as in the new 2024 Land Cruiser, rather than the twin-turbo V6 that's offered in the latest Tundra.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The combination of gas, an electric motor, a small battery, and an eight-speed transmission adds up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's a comfortable uptick from the maximum 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque that the non-electrified Tundra i-FORCE provides on certain configurations of the 2024 truck.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There are a couple of caveats to bear in mind. Toyota will only offer the hybrid engine with the Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab configuration and the automatic gearbox; if you wanted a 4x2, a manual transmission, or the XtraCab, you'd need the non-electrified version. It's also only available on some of the more expensive trims: the TRD Sport is the cheapest, from $46,300 (plus destination).