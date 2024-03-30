5 Of The Biggest Pickup Trucks You Can Get In 2024
With long lists of modern features, increased capability, and increased demand for trucks that can double as daily drivers, pickups are becoming larger than ever. With the advent of electric pickup trucks that carry big batteries, they're heavier than ever, too. So, which trucks are the biggest?
While commercial trucks like the Ford F-650/750 are some of the most Massive Street-Legal rigs you can buy, they don't have much of a place on this list. Nor do any other chassis-cab trucks. For this list, it's strictly pickup trucks that come with a bed and are in factory form. No Six-wheel vehicles either — no matter how cool they are.
Most of these numbers, where applicable, are the long-wheelbase version of a truck, with a long bed and a dual-rear-wheel setup (also known as DRW or dually). And, when it comes to weight, the big DRW trucks are typically the heaviest when they've got four-wheel drive and a diesel powertrain.
Ford Super Duty F-450
One of the longest, widest, and heaviest pickup trucks that money can buy is the Ford F-450. Technically, the F-450 is one of Ford's Super Duty trucks. The list of Super Duty pickups includes the F-250, F-350, and F-450. Generally, the Super Duty's towing and hauling capabilities increase as the numbers increase. And, as you'd probably expect, the more capable trucks are larger and heavier.
At the top of the heap is the F-450 Super Duty. It is only available with dual rear wheels and an 8-foot bed. There's a choice between a single cab (two doors) or a crew cab (four doors). From bumper to bumper, the F-450 DRW Crew Cab is 266 inches long. At its widest point, the F-450 is 105.9 inches wide. That's over 22 feet long and nearly 9 feet wide. And, in its most highly-equipped version, the F-450 weighs as much as 8,627 pounds — more than 4 tons. If you want something bigger, you'll need to start shopping for commercial vehicles.
Chevrolet Silverado HD/GMC Sierra HD
The Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are essentially the same truck. They offer the same engines, the same transmissions, and, for the most part, the same set of towing and hauling capabilities. The styling is a bit different, and there are some equipment differences between them, but for the purpose of this list, we've lumped them together based on their long list of similarities.
Both trucks, like the Ford Super Duty, come in different sizes and configurations. There are choices for a single cab, double cab, and crew cab. There are also choices for a standard bed length and a long bed. Naturally, there is a choice between single and dual rear wheel setups.
The largest and heaviest of the Silverado/GMC heavy-duty trucks is the Silverado 3500 crew cab long bed, measuring 266 inches long – just like the Ford F-450. The Silverado HD is 96.75 inches wide at its widest. The Silverado 3500 HD is lighter, too, by about 400 pounds. In its heaviest configuration, it weighs in at 8,289 pounds. The GMC Sierra 3500 HD shares the same length and width measurements but weighs a bit less, at 8,246 pounds.
Ram 3500 Heavy Duty
Like the heavy-duty pickup offerings from Ford and Chevy, Ram offers their heavy-duty truck in several different configurations. The Ram is available as a 2500 or 3500, with multiple cab configurations to choose from, as well as single or dual rear-wheel setups and a choice between two- or four-wheel drive. As with the other manufacturers, the bigger the numbers are in the truck's name, the larger and more capable it is — so, as you'd probably expect, the Ram 3500 is the biggest and most capable heavy-duty Ram.
The Ram 3500 Heavy Duty is the smallest of the heavy-duty bunch. It's not lightweight, and it certainly won't fit in a compact parking spot, but it's smaller than both the Ford and Chevy. Front to back, the Ram 3500 is 6 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and the Ford F-450. In its longest configuration, it's 260.8 inches long –just under 22 feet. And it's about the same width as the Chevy and the GMC at 96.5 inches wide.
Nissan Titan XD
The Nissan Titan XD is a bit of an in-betweener. The Titan is the standard, full-size pickup truck in Nissan's lineup. The Titan XD, however, is a bit bigger than the standard Titan but not quite as large as the heavy-duty trucks from the big three manufacturers (Ford, Chevy, Ram/Stellantis). It's also less customizable than the standard heavy-duty truck. The Titan XD is available in three trim levels, but you can only get it in a crew cab, and it's only available with one-bed length.
The Titan XD isn't available with dual rear wheels either, so it's narrower than all the heavy-duty dualies, but it's more capable than the average full-size pickup truck. Bumper to bumper, the Titan XD measures 244.4 inches long — about 15 inches shorter than the heavy-duty trucks. It's 80.7 inches wide at its widest point, and in its heaviest configuration, it weighs 6,837 pounds.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup
While it's significantly shorter from nose to tail than the heavy-duty trucks we've already covered, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is one of the heaviest vehicles on the road today – so heavy that it's pushed its way onto this list. Front to back, the Hummer EV Pickup is 216.8 inches long –50 inches shorter than the GMC Sierra 3500HD and 25.7 inches shorter than the biggest full-size GMC Sierra 1500 (242.5 inches). At 93.7 inches wide, however, the Hummer is only three inches narrower than the 3500 HD truck and 12.5 inches wider than the Sierra 1500.
GMC claims the Hummer EV Pickup's curb weight is 9,063 pounds — a massive number for any vehicle available to consumers. However, independent testing has shown that it weighs closer to 10,000 pounds. Car and Driver tested a 2024 Hummer EV Pickup, which weighed a staggering 9,640 pounds. It might not have the dimensions to shove heavy-duty pickups around, but the Hummer certainly has the heft.