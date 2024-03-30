5 Of The Biggest Pickup Trucks You Can Get In 2024

With long lists of modern features, increased capability, and increased demand for trucks that can double as daily drivers, pickups are becoming larger than ever. With the advent of electric pickup trucks that carry big batteries, they're heavier than ever, too. So, which trucks are the biggest?

While commercial trucks like the Ford F-650/750 are some of the most Massive Street-Legal rigs you can buy, they don't have much of a place on this list. Nor do any other chassis-cab trucks. For this list, it's strictly pickup trucks that come with a bed and are in factory form. No Six-wheel vehicles either — no matter how cool they are.

Most of these numbers, where applicable, are the long-wheelbase version of a truck, with a long bed and a dual-rear-wheel setup (also known as DRW or dually). And, when it comes to weight, the big DRW trucks are typically the heaviest when they've got four-wheel drive and a diesel powertrain.