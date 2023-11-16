10 Of The Coolest Six-Wheel Vehicles Ever Made

In recent years a slew of trucks and SUVs have gained six-wheeled versions, either from the factory or thanks to third-party conversions, but the truck that started the trend was the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6. The first six-wheeler G-Wagon was designed for the Australian army but was later adapted for sale to civilians in a limited production run. The G63 AMG 6x6 featured both the drivetrain and the interior luxuries of the standard G63 AMG –- that meant a 536 horsepower twin-turbo V8 under the hood and a cabin featuring fine leather and wood trim.

The price for this huge, outlandish truck sat somewhere around half a million dollars, making it one of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz cars ever sold at the time. Nonetheless, customer demand was very high, and the automaker sold its entire run of build slots long before the last example was completed in 2015.

Unlike some other jacked-up SUVs that function primarily as show vehicles, the G63 AMG 6x6 was a highly capable off-roader, with 18 inches of ground clearance and 37-inch tires. It was primarily designed for blasting through the desert, but it was just as happy crawling through mud and water, with up to 39 inches of fording depth. For reference, the new Hummer can only wade through 32 inches of water in Extract mode and only 26 inches on its default settings. It's safe to say, then, that the Mercedes 6x6 was exceptional in every sense of the word.