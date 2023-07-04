10 Of The Strangest Cars Ever Built By Chrysler

One of Chrysler's strangest cars is also one of its most impressive, and it shocked brand enthusiasts when it was first unveiled in 2004. The ME Four-Twelve is a mid-engine, V12-powered supercar that was a world away from anything the marque had produced before, so much so that it was initially written off as a marketing stunt by some. However, those claims were put to rest when MotorTrend took the prototype for a test drive and confirmed it felt faster than the Ferrari Enzo, which at the time was the industry benchmark and one of the fastest cars on the planet.

Chrysler claimed the car could produce 850 horsepower using quad turbos, which would have been a groundbreaking figure for a production car. And Chrysler was intent on putting it into production, too; company bosses confirmed as much and targeted a start price of somewhere between $250-750,000. However, the project was eventually canned for unknown reasons.

There are several theories as to what went wrong: the most likely one is that the company simply couldn't make the financials work or find enough willing buyers. However, it's also been speculated that Daimler bosses halted the project since the car's V12 engine was sourced from AMG, and Mercedes had just launched its SLR McLaren supercar at the time of the ME Four-Twelve's debut. The Chrysler would have been much faster, potentially embarrassing the German manufacturer, so it never got made.