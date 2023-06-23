The Eerie Connection To The Titan Submersible's Name

Over the past week, the world has been following the story of the Titan submersible, a small commercial vehicle owned by nautical company OceanGate that left on Sunday to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. A short way into the voyage, contact with the Titan was suddenly lost as it approached the remains of the infamous ship, prompting a swift investigation and rescue effort. After scattered debris was uncovered near the Titanic's confirmed resting place, it was determined that the vessel was destroyed in a "catastrophic implosion," with the crew aboard presumed deceased.

In the wake of this incident, a fresh wave of attention has been cast upon the sinking of the Titanic and the events leading up to it. One subject of this increased attention is a book that was published in 1898 titled "Futility," which details the collapse of a ship titled the "Titan" 14 years before the real-life Titanic disaster. Given the shared name between this fictional boat, the sunken Titanic, and now the destroyed Titan submersible, some have begun to wonder if the story of "Futility" has proven to be inadvertently prophetic.