The Reason Chrysler Discontinued The Crossfire After Only 4 Years

The Chrysler Crossfire was an odd vehicle to say the least. It was only made from 2004 to 2008, and probably for good reason.

It was, ostensibly, a sports car from an automaker that wasn't known for sports cars. At the time, Chrysler itself was known for the Town and Country minivan and PT Cruiser. The minivans were extremely capable family haulers that enjoyed generational success. The PT Cruiser wasn't as lucky.

So why would Chrysler, of all brands, make a sports car? It was partly due to Chrysler's then-partnership with German automaker Mercedes-Benz. The Chrysler Crossfire actually borrowed several components from Mercedes' own roadster, the much more successful SLK (via Car and Driver).

On paper, the Crossfire looked like it would be a hit or at least a competent sports car. The 3.2L V6 was borrowed from the Germans and made over 200 horsepower. That wasn't bad at all nearly 20 years ago. Chrysler even made a sportier version called the Crossfire SRT-6. That car boasted a supercharger and 330 horsepower.

Indecision was the real killer of the Crossfire. The car could not decide whether or not it was a sporty and light car like the SLK, or a Sunday cruiser like its brand sibling, the Sebring.