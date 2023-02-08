The Seriously Impressive Chrysler Supercar Concept We Wish Made It To Production

The "ME Four-Twelve" moniker may seem like a mishmash of numbers and letters, but it's about as apt a descriptor as you can get. It was an acronym: the car was mid-engine, had four turbochargers, and was powered by a V12 (per Stellantis). Just those factors alone would have made supercar manufacturers do a double take. In 2004, the Bugatti Veyron was still in development (per Bugatti) and the idea of putting four turbochargers on a car was absolutely unheard of.

Every single facet of the ME Four-Twelve is impressive now in 2023, and was earth shattering in 2004. It was powered by a 6-liter V12 supplied by the AMG division of Mercedes. With the help of four turbochargers, the engine pumped out 850 horsepower, and threw down 850 pound-feet of torque. According to a press release, the ME Four-Twelve had custom made seven-speed dual clutch transmission — a technology only seen on large scale production from performance Volkswagens and Porsches.

The car had a stated top speed of 248 miles per hour, and could go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds flat (per Stellantis). Prior to getting beaten out by Bugatti, those specs would have made the Chrysler one of the fastest cars in the world if it ever saw production.