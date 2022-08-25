The Reason The Chrysler TC By Maserati Was A Failure

With Lee Iacocca at the helm, Chrysler was having a heyday in the 1980s. The K platform was a wild success and served as the underpinnings for several Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth models for the better part of a decade. This era birthed memorable models like the Plymouth Reliant and Dodge Caravan.

Chrysler even practically invented the minivan in this time period with the 1984 Plymouth Voyager. The automaker figured that making small, efficient family cars was the best course of action to get out of the "Malaise Era" that plagued American automakers throughout the 1970s.

By the late 1980s, Chrysler wanted a new stylish car, and Italian automaker Maserati wanted to stay alive, according to Motorweek. After years of delays, the Italians and Americans came to an agreement: Maserati would make the body, and Chrysler would make the powertrain. With that, the confusingly named Chrysler TC by Maserati was born and ready to take the world by storm.

It was American power combined with Italian styling and luxury. What could go wrong?

[Featured image by Mesatrooper via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]