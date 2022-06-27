The Maserati Merak Is The Vintage Mid-Engine You Can Buy For Less Than A New Car

Maserati is known for being one of the very best when it comes to both classic and modern Italian sports cars. The company has been around since 1914, and its vehicles have been featured in just about every aspect of media, including in movies and music videos (via Maserati). There's a lot to appreciate about a Maserati, but the price tag associated with owning one of these bad boys is through the roof for most people, which means the majority of consumers can only watch as these racing beasts speed by.

However, not every Maserati will break the bank. The Maserati Merak is a classic sports car from this iconic company that you can purchase for less than the price of many new vehicles. Of course, the classic won't be cheap per se, but it's much more of a deal than most of the other rides the company makes and is particularly affordable for a vintage model.