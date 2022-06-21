This Six-Figure Maserati Track Day Was A Wake-Up Call For Performance Cars

Modern technology has gifted us performance cars in all shapes and sizes—all with impressive spec sheets. Today you can buy a sedan or SUV with power and acceleration once reserved for purebred supercars. But that doesn't mean they drive the same, a fact that can be difficult to quantify unless you have all three side by side.

Consider us lucky, then, to have recently had the opportunity to sample three performance cars, all from the same manufacturer, and all on the same track. The Maserati Levante Trofeo and Ghibli Trofeo are sportier versions of a luxury SUV and sedan, respectively, while the Maserati MC20 is a supercar designed from the outset to go fast.

The venue was the Autodromo di Modena, not far from Maserati's hometown of Modena, Italy. This proved to be a good location, because the track's compact 1.2-mile length and series of tight corners meant braking and handling balance would be more important than raw power. A steroidal engine wouldn't mask any chassis flaws, something we found out after just a couple of laps.