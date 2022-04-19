2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo Review: Head, Heart And Howl

Unfortunately, the same frustrations that punctuate the rest of the Levante range are present here in this most potent Trofeo variant. The SUV's infotainment system works just fine, as do its buttons and other switchgear, but there's no mistaking their Stellantis Group origins.

Parts bin sharing is hardly new, and when you're squeezing maximum value out of, say, a Chrysler minivan by using Dodge knobs, few would find reason to complain. The impact of underwhelmingly mundane controls in a car that's $156,200 before options, however, is considerably greater.

Maserati

What's most annoying is that we've now seen just what Maserati can do if forced to rise to the occasion. The custom infotainment system which debuted in the MC20 supercar, combined there with bespoke buttons and dials, not only looks better than what you'll find in the Levante Trofeo but is easier to use, too. That's what the new Grecale crossover enjoys as well, but I suspect we'll have to wait for a big Levante refresh before the larger model gets it.

For now, Maserati will entertain more unusual requests with its Fuoriserie program. Custom paint, wheels, cabin upholstery, dashboard trim, and more are all on offer, assuming you've the budget, imagination, and patience for them. Each special-order is uniquely made in Modena, Italy, and aims to remove that "my Maserati looks just like my neighbor's car" dismay.