Car Mysteries That Are Still Mind-Boggling

Cars disappearing is nothing new: According to the latest statistics from Carsurance, a car is stolen in the United States every 43.8 seconds, leading to $6.4 billion in losses every year. On top of theft, there are plenty of cars that fall victim to natural disasters, get into accidents, or simply end up abandoned for one reason or another. However, it seems implausible that a car could simply vanish into thin air, never to be seen again, especially if it's a high-profile or desirable model. But, in rare cases, mysterious disappearances have been known to happen, and in many cases, the car in question has never been found again.

Every now and then, rumors resurface as to the whereabouts of these cars, and when they do, there's usually a group of historians and interested collectors trying to track them down. Mostly though, those rumors turn out to be just that: unsubstantiated claims that, although there might be some truth in them, don't lead anywhere. Even cars that would be worth millions of dollars have remained missing for decades, with their fates remaining a complete mystery despite the best efforts of automotive sleuths.