Things Don't Look Good For The 1,000 Porsches On This Cargo Ship

The Felicity Ace is a massive cargo ship, carrying nearly 4,000 cars, and it's currently on fire. Stranded near the Azores islands in Portugal, the ship holds thousands of Volkswagen Group vehicles, including Bentleys, Audis, and Porsches, some of which were custom-made to order and cost at least $100,000. There is no telling what will happen to the cars, but one thing is clear — if they are not salvaged in time, Volkswagen Group will be facing massive losses, made even greater due to the ongoing chip shortage.

On February 16, 2022, the Felicity Ace was en route from Germany to the United States, but it never made it that far. The crew sent out a distress signal when one of the ship's cargo decks caught on fire. The ship is currently on the Atlantic Ocean, around a thousand miles off the coast of Portugal. If you're worried about the crew, you can rest easy — the Portuguese Navy, with the help of the Air Force, evacuated all 22 crewmembers.

This left the Felicity Ace adrift with no crew and no direction, but with millions of dollars worth of cargo. Of course, it's a miracle that there is no loss of life and everyone managed to escape the ship safely. However, it's unlikely that the same will be said about the super-expensive cars found aboard the Felicity Ace.