Hennessey Mammoth 6X6 is a Ram TRX with a $500k price tag

If you’re one of the discerning few who thinks the 2021 Ram TRX is not big or tough enough, along comes Hennessey (the patron of badassery, if you’ll ask us) with its Mammoth 6X6. The Texas-based automotive tuning firm only released a single hero image of the Mammoth 6X6, and it’s more than enough to convince three lucky buyers in commissioning the limited build slot.

Yes, Hennessey is only making three examples of the Mammoth 6X6 since Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles only gave the company three crate engines to play with. And since we’re talking about a Mammoth – which are giant prehistoric elephants weighing in at up to 6 metric tons – Hennessey’s latest creation is big and bad enough to trump both dinosaurs (the Ford Raptor and Ram TRX or T-Rex), but hopefully not into extinction.

Everything is big in Texas, and Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) is the master of creating huge, intimidating vehicles. Have you heard of the Velociraptor 6X6 and Goliath 6X6? But for the Mammoth 6X6, HPE wanted something bigger. True to form, the Mammoth 6X6 is touted to be the biggest and most powerful truck in HPE’s illustrious 29-year history. It’s also the most expensive starting at $500,000 each, including the price of a base Ram TRX.

“We are very excited about the Ram TRX,” said John Hennessey, said HPE founder and CEO. “MAMMOTH 6X6 powered by a 1200 HP Hellephant motor is just a completely ridiculous idea, which is exactly why we are doing this. We are only going to build three examples which will likely make this the most exclusive and most expensive truck we’ve ever built.”

Clearly, the Mammoth 6×6 has a new 6-wheel drivetrain, a new truck bed conversion, and upgraded off-road suspension. But the biggest change is a specially-tuned 7.0-liter Hellephant engine producing 1,200 horsepower, which is as much power as a Bugatti Chiron. No word yet on how fast this beast can decimate the quarter-mile, but it all sounds good and mighty.

Hennessey will start accepting orders for the Mammoth 6X6 starting on September 4, 2020 at 12 noon central time.