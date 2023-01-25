The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company

Briggs & Stratton says it is the "world's largest small engine producer," making internal combustion engines for lawnmowers, snow blowers, and generators. So when they popped out a fully formed, six-wheeled, bright yellow hatchback car loaded down with twelve batteries in 1980, people were shocked.

However, this one-off concept wasn't the engine maker's attempt at entering the car manufacturing arena. Instead, it was intended to show that automobiles could be made with much smaller engines than the mainstream public (and Detroit) realized. And, of course, generate some buzz around the company.

In 1973, the OPEC oil crisis that hit the United States caused a paradigm shift in the automobile industry. Car makers had to move away from making colossal gas guzzlers to smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. Then, in 1974, President Nixon signed the Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act, which mandated a national maximum speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

To move away from using fossil fuels and simultaneously show the American public that cars didn't need big engines to go the new speed limit, Briggs & Stratton came up with its parallel drive Hybrid. It could scoot around using a conventional gas-powered internal combustion engine and switch to a battery-powered motor on the fly.

Briggs & Stratton tabbed Brooks Stevens to design the car. You may not know the name, but you probably know some of the cars he created, including the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the Willys-Overland Jeepster, and several concept cars like the Cadillac Die Valkyrie, the Studebaker Sceptre, and the amphibious Evinrude Rooney Lakester.