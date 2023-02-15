The Gnarliest Racecars That Have Gotten Banned

Innovation is one of the key factors that every motorsport discipline needs to stay competitive. Without designers creating groundbreaking cars, races would quickly become dull, and new motorsport legacies could never be created. However, new technical advances are not always welcomed by race organizers. Some of these innovations are seen as too effective, giving one team an unfair advantage over their opponents. Some are simply considered too dangerous, with the potential gain in speed not worth the added risk to the lives of competitors, fans, or both.

Whatever the reason they were booted out of racing, there are plenty of cars that got banned before they could really demonstrate their true potential. From rallying to NASCAR, every discipline has its fair share of controversial car bans, leaving fans to wonder how the sport would have progressed if these exceptional race cars were allowed to continue competing. A few managed to find a second life in another racing series or as collectors' items, but most of them simply ended up consigned to the history books.