The Top 10 Most Expensive Cars In John Cena's Collection

Although he shot to fame as a pro wrestler in the WWE, John Cena is a man of many talents. He's garnered acting credits in a slew of blockbusters, including "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Trainwreck," and lent his voice to characters in the likes of "Ferdinand" and "Dolittle." That's in addition to writing several children's books, and releasing a meme-spawning rap album, "You Can't See Me," in 2005 (via Britannica). All these lucrative ventures have netted him an impressive net worth, and Cena has spent a portion of his fortune amassing an enviable car collection over the years.

Cena profiled some of those cars in a YouTube series called "John Cena: Auto Geek," giving viewers a tour of his personal collection as well as test driving a number of his dream cars, including his self-professed favorite car, the Bugatti Veyron. Cena owns an impressive variety of vehicles, from British ultra-luxury limousines to old-school American muscle classics. He's constantly picking up new additions to the collection, but here's a quick roundup of 10 of his priciest purchases so far.