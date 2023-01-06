The Top 10 Most Expensive Cars In John Cena's Collection
Although he shot to fame as a pro wrestler in the WWE, John Cena is a man of many talents. He's garnered acting credits in a slew of blockbusters, including "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Trainwreck," and lent his voice to characters in the likes of "Ferdinand" and "Dolittle." That's in addition to writing several children's books, and releasing a meme-spawning rap album, "You Can't See Me," in 2005 (via Britannica). All these lucrative ventures have netted him an impressive net worth, and Cena has spent a portion of his fortune amassing an enviable car collection over the years.
Cena profiled some of those cars in a YouTube series called "John Cena: Auto Geek," giving viewers a tour of his personal collection as well as test driving a number of his dream cars, including his self-professed favorite car, the Bugatti Veyron. Cena owns an impressive variety of vehicles, from British ultra-luxury limousines to old-school American muscle classics. He's constantly picking up new additions to the collection, but here's a quick roundup of 10 of his priciest purchases so far.
Rolls-Royce Phantom
The Rolls-Royce Phantom is one of the most luxurious cars on the road, and a true British icon. Famous Rolls-Royce owners have included everyone from NFL superstar Tom Brady to the British Royal family, and John Cena is also on that list. He profiled his car for an episode of "John Cena: Auto Geek," where he called it "the ultimate display of luxury." Cena's is a 2006 model finished in gray with a tungsten stripe, featuring the brand's signature 6.75-liter V12 engine to ensure silky-smooth power delivery.
Rolls-Royce is famed for its "magic carpet ride," with a complex suspension system employed to ensure that the occupants of the car are always kept perfectly level no matter the road surface. In his profile of the car, Cena also singles out the floating center caps on the wheels as a particular highlight, since they're engineered to remain upright at all times when the car is traveling, so the "RR" logo is always perfectly positioned. Cena says the Phantom isn't his daily driver, but he mainly uses it to drive around his friends and family when they stay at his mansion.
Lamborghini Lamborgreeni Gallardo
Another car Cena showed off in an episode of his "Auto Geek" series was his 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo, which he claimed is the only one in the world to be optioned in Verde Scandal bright green paintwork. The distinctive exterior finish, along with the equally luminous interior, led to the WWE star nicknaming it the "Lamborgreeni." Cena explains that he didn't buy the car new, but the original owner insisted that Lamborghini match the interior color to the exterior. Lamborghini's factory didn't have a suitable green leather at the time, so they made a custom leather color that Cena refers to as "grellow," a mix of green and yellow.
He might be sold on its unique color scheme, but Cena isn't quite so keen on the Lambo's diminutive interior. In his profile of the car, he compares getting into it to "cramming yourself into a FedEx box," with barely any head or legroom once he's inside. He has to slouch and push his legs forward to even be able to see out of the windshield, but despite that, he's very much a fan of the "Lamborgreeni," calling it "legendary" to drive.
Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale
Cena has no doubt that the GranTurismo is a vitally important model in Maserati's history, calling it in an episode of "Auto Geek," "the vehicle that's made Maserati what it is today." His personal car is no ordinary GranTurismo though, but rather it's the C-MC Stradale, a convertible, lightweight version of the car that's both rare and sought after by collectors. The car boasts upgraded suspension and brakes over the standard model, and there are a number of small bodywork tweaks too, including vents in the hood and behind the front wheels.
Cena claims the car is like a bad relationship, in that it's not particularly fast by sports car standards, it's expensive, and it's not even that luxurious inside. But, the sound of the engine coupled with the driving feel ensures that the WWE star keeps coming back to the car, even if it can't live up to his expectations. He says he's sold several of them over the years, but every time he does, he ends up buying another one. Clearly, he's hooked on the driving experience, even if the GranTurismo itself isn't the best in pure sports car terms.
Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
Despite disagreements between the two manufacturers during development, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren remains one of the best cars the famed British racing outfit has had a hand in making. It boasts a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine making 620 horsepower, and to keep weight to a minimum, carbon fiber was used throughout the body and chassis. Cena's SLR is finished in black, and he's described the car as "scream[ing] Darth Vader," in part thanks to its looks and in part because of its brutal acceleration.
Although he's never been keen to disclose exactly how much he paid for each of his cars, Cena did hint in his video that he might have picked it up for a bargain price. He states that when new, the SLR would have cost half a million dollars, but "if bought at the right price, this thing truly has some upside." Auction data from Glenmarch shows that SLRs have recently sold for anywhere between $282,000 and $445,000, but all of those sold were finished in silver. Cena's black SLR is a much rarer option, so there's a good chance that its resale value would sit toward the top end of that range.
Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition
Its name might be a bit of a mouthful, but the purpose of the Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition is simple: to be the most luxurious Range Rover on the road. Just 50 examples of the car were made, and each came with standout features that put it closer in spec to a Rolls-Royce than anything else made by Land Rover. In a video tour of the car, Cena pointed out the built-in Champagne cooler with matching glasses, and the raised rear seats, which allowed passengers in the back a better view out of the car. Both of these features are also found on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is widely regarded as the most luxurious SUV on sale today.
The rear seats also featured integrated iPads for passengers to entertain themselves on long drives, and the whole interior was finished in swathes of fine leather and veneered wood accents. The cars are incredibly rare to find for sale, and Cena claims it took him four years of searching before he found an example that was in the spec that he wanted.
Buick GSX '70
Alongside the more modern cars in his fleet, Cena also boasts a highly enviable collection of classic muscle. One of his coolest classics is his 1970 Buick GSX, which is reportedly number 656 out of a total of just 678 built that year. Over the following two model years up until 1972, just 124 and 44 were built respectively, according to Muscle Cars Illustrated. That makes Cena's car one of 846 in total, and unsurprisingly, it's a highly desirable model among collectors as a result.
Examples of the car very rarely come up for sale, with only three sold through public auction houses in the last five years, according to data from Glenmarch. Those examples ranged in price from $75,000 up to $141,000. It's not known exactly how much Cena paid for his, but with its rarity and unrivaled power for its era, he's not likely to lose money if he ever does decide to sell it.
Plymouth Superbird
Another of the highlights of Cena's muscle car collection is his Plymouth Superbird, the race-ready version of the Road Runner that was built with help from a literal rocket scientist. Designed to entice Richard Petty back to Plymouth after a year driving a Ford, the Superbird's most notable feature was its distinctive aero package, with styling that copied the Dodge Charger Daytona. The car saw just one season of competitive racing in 1970 before it was effectively banned by NASCAR for the '71 season, but in that time, over 1,900 road-going examples of the car were produced (via Volo Auto Museum).
Because it was designed specifically for the track, it's not the easiest car to drive at road legal speeds. Cena once said of his Superbird: "[it] handles like s**t because it was built to go around a NASCAR track, so all the aerodynamics don't even kick in till you're going 150 miles an hour." It might not be particularly fun on public roads, but Cena conceded it's still always an event to drive it, saying "You can't go anyplace without the car being the talk of the town" (via MotorTrend).
Dream Machines InCENArator
Built as part of the TV series, "Dream Machines," Cena had this custom creation specially designed for him by Parker Brothers Concepts (via IMDb). The InCENArator, as it was called, was built on the chassis of a Corvette C4, but features wild bodywork with a futuristic theme. Its styling was divisive when it first launched, and it's arguably not aged that well, with Carscoops even giving it the title of "the worst custom car ever." That seems a bit harsh, but it's easy to see how this car isn't to everyone's tastes.
The InCENArator was built in just 30 days and featured at the Gumball 3000 rally in 2013, where it consistently drew a crowd even among the hordes of other supercars on display. Despite its hypercar looks though, the car isn't reportedly that fast at all, as it still keeps all the stock internals (including the original engine) from the C4 Corvette. Hardly a groundbreaking performance car then, even if it looks outrageous. Tellingly, Cena hasn't shown off the car much in the years since the show aired, and it's not known if he's still as keen on the car as he was when he first had it built.
Ford GT '06
Ford's first production reincarnation of its legendary GT40 Le Mans racer was the GT, which debuted in 2005. It's been described as one of the last properly analog supercars, with virtually zero driver aids and a 550 horsepower V8 mated to a six-speed manual transmission (via Top Gear). The GT was a critically important car not just for Ford, but for the American Big Three as a whole — it proved that the U.S. still had what it takes to produce a supercar that could truly match up to the best that Europe could offer.
Cena's GT is a 2006 model, with the WWE star telling MotorTrend, "It's an unbelievable car [...] I was very much impressed by it." He was also impressed by how well Ford took the technology developed while making the GT and incorporated it into more mainstream models, pointing out that the 2010 Mustang Shelby GT's engine was very similar in design to the GT supercar. Although, given a choice, we know which one of the two we'd pick, and it wouldn't be the Shelby.
Ford GT '17
After the success of the mid-noughties GT, Ford unveiled a second generation of the car in 2016. Cena was one of the earliest famous faces to get his hands on one, but despite his clear enthusiasm for the brand and its cars, it wouldn't be long before the two would come to blows. Shortly after Cena listed his 2017 GT for sale, Ford filed a lawsuit alleging that he'd broken a clause in his contract that prohibited resale until at least two years after the car was delivered.
The clause was inserted to stop buyers from flipping the car for huge profits due to the limited supply, but it wasn't money that motivated Cena to get rid of his so soon after he got it. Instead, it was the fact that he reportedly struggled to get in the car at all, with his large frame making it very difficult to drive. Eventually, the lawsuit between the two parties was settled, with Cena's lawyers announcing that the settlement figure would be donated to charity. Cena also reaffirmed his love for the brand at the time, and warned other GT owners not to violate their contracts, accidentally or otherwise.