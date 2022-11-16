The Gorgeous Joint Car Collection Between Tom & Gisele

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest NFL player of all time, with his record-breaking seven Super Bowl wins and three league MVP titles cementing his legacy as one of the sport's untouchables. Over his sporting career, he's estimated to have earned over $330 million, allowing him to invest generously in mansions, cars, and pretty much anything else he wanted. Unfortunately for him, Coindesk notes that he also bought a large chunk of equity in FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, in 2021. At the time of writing, the exchange appears to be on the brink of collapse, with rival exchange Binance pulling out of a potential takeover deal and reports emerging of a hack where $663 million of users' funds were stolen.

When he's not busy making disastrous cryptocurrency investments, Brady is a keen car collector, and up until recently, has shared his collection with his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. The pair recently announced their divorce and appear to be going their separate ways, and it's not yet clear who's going to be keeping all their cars. There's plenty of exotic metal for them to fight over, with the couple owning a collection that encompasses models from Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin, among many others.