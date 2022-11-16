The Gorgeous Joint Car Collection Between Tom & Gisele
Tom Brady is arguably the greatest NFL player of all time, with his record-breaking seven Super Bowl wins and three league MVP titles cementing his legacy as one of the sport's untouchables. Over his sporting career, he's estimated to have earned over $330 million, allowing him to invest generously in mansions, cars, and pretty much anything else he wanted. Unfortunately for him, Coindesk notes that he also bought a large chunk of equity in FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, in 2021. At the time of writing, the exchange appears to be on the brink of collapse, with rival exchange Binance pulling out of a potential takeover deal and reports emerging of a hack where $663 million of users' funds were stolen.
When he's not busy making disastrous cryptocurrency investments, Brady is a keen car collector, and up until recently, has shared his collection with his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. The pair recently announced their divorce and appear to be going their separate ways, and it's not yet clear who's going to be keeping all their cars. There's plenty of exotic metal for them to fight over, with the couple owning a collection that encompasses models from Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin, among many others.
Aston Martin DB11
Tom Brady has had an endorsement deal with Aston Martin since 2017, according to CBS News, and is known to be a big fan of their cars. He even created his own special edition Vanquish S in collaboration with the brand's Q division, of which only 12 examples were made (via CNN). Each unit sold for $360,000, reports CNN, roughly $50,000 more than a standard Vanquish S Volante. Despite attaching his name to the car, Brady wasn't given one for his personal collection. He won't be too bothered though, as he already owns several other Aston Martins, including a DB11.
The DB11 marked the start of a period of reinvention for the Aston Martin brand, starting with a brand-new design language that stunned our reviewer "into silence" at a launch event. It's powered by a V12 engine making 600 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, and was the first model to be based on Aston's "Second Century" platform, on which nearly all new models will be based for the foreseeable future. A pioneering model, then, and a fitting addition to the garage of one of football's most groundbreaking stars.
Tesla Model S
It's far from the most expensive vehicle in Tom Brady's collection, but his Tesla Model S is one of his favorites. In an interview with Ford's CEO Jim Farley, Brady said that not having to go to the gas station was "the coolest thing ever," adding that electric vehicles are "creat[ing] some consciousness to what we're doing in the world." Buying a Model S now requires a six-figure budget, with the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range jumping in price from $99,990 to $104,990 as of June 2022. However, as the brand's flagship model, it's undoubtedly the one to have for those with big enough budgets.
The Model S got an overhaul for the 2021 model year, with new battery packs, drive units, and a new interior. It replaced the original, launched almost 10 years prior, and brought the car more in line with the rest of the brand's lineup. What didn't change though, was the car's unbelievable performance figures, with the top-spec variant being capable of a 0-60 mph time of under 2.0 seconds, and a quarter mile time of just 9.3 seconds. It might be great for avoiding gas stations on the daily commute, but there's no question that the Model S can still leave other supercars trailing in its wake.
Ford F-150 Raptor
Another of Tom Brady's favorite vehicles is his Ford F-150 Raptor, which he has even called "the perfect car." This is primarily down to its ample cargo space, with Brady saying that bigger guys like himself need more room for their luggage than an average-sized person. He claimed that his wife was always asking him why he brought so many bags with him when they traveled, saying it's "because my shoes are a size 13. There's only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I've got to get another bag."
The F-150 Raptor clearly gives him all the baggage space he needs, but it's also powerful enough to get him where he needs to be, fast. The Raptor comes as standard with a 3.5L EcoBoost engine under the hood, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. There's also an optional 5.2L supercharged V8 engine on offer for 2023, but it's not known exactly which options Brady picked.
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Aston Martin isn't the only English carmaker that Tom Brady is a fan of, as he and his now ex-wife also reportedly own a Rolls-Royce Ghost (via Fortune). Unlike the flagship Phantom, the Ghost is a car for drivers who like to drive themselves, with our reviewer saying it "rides like a dream." The Ghost might be smooth, but it packs a serious performance punch, with a 6.75L V12 engine under the hood that's been slotted neatly behind the front axle for near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution. A true driver's car in every sense of the word, and one that's built with fewer over-the-top features than the flagship Phantom is known for.
Behind its smooth ride is Rolls-Royce's clever Planar Suspension System that works in tandem with the car's Flagbearer system to predict the bumps and dips in the road ahead, rather than simply react to them as most modern suspension systems do. In other words, this is a car that knows exactly what surface it will be driving on before it even gets there, allowing it to be almost unnaturally smooth for the driver and passengers. With cutting-edge technology like that and the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy on the front, there's no doubt that this is one car that neither Brady nor Bündchen will be keen to let go of.
Bugatti Veyron
One of the most expensive cars in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's collection is the Bugatti Veyron, a long-standing favorite among America's wealthiest celebs. Few cars make quite an entrance as impressive as a Veyron, the car credited with kickstarting the hypercar horsepower race. With 1,001 horsepower and a 0-62 mph time of just 2.5 seconds, according to Bugatti's official specs, it's almost impossible to test out the upper limits of the Veyron's power anywhere other than a specially-designed race track or airstrip.
The car has now been superseded by the Chiron, which is even faster and more powerful than the Veyron, but despite that, it's reportedly cheaper to run. In fact, the Veyron is notoriously expensive to maintain because of its unique parts and labor-intensive servicing. Motor1 reports that just changing the fluids every year can cost around $25,000, and a new set of tires, recommended every two years, will cost $38,000. The wheels themselves also have to be replaced every 10,000 miles at a cost of $50,000 per set. It's no wonder that only the wealthiest celebs can afford to run one, but with their combined hundreds of millions of dollars of earnings, Tom and Gisele shouldn't need to worry too much about those eye-watering maintenance bills.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Not long after inking a major promotional deal with Aston Martin, TMZ pictured Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen out in Malibu "cheating" on the brand in their new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The $350,000 SUV launched for the 2019 model year, and represented the British carmaker's first foray into the booming SUV segment. With all the luxury and trappings of a traditional Rolls-Royce, the Cullinan offers an experience that's a step above any of its direct rivals, and it's powered by the same silky-smooth 6.75L V12 engine that's also present in the Ghost.
It's packed full of unique features like the built-in champagne fridge with crystal glass flutes, and there are plenty of bespoke options which buyers can add in for an extra cost. The brand's press release also makes sure to note that there's plenty of room in the back for oversized cargo, saying that the car's 88.4-inch maximum loading length is enough to fit "a Mark Rothko from the Art Gallery or a newly discovered artifact from the latest archaeological dig." That means Brady should have no trouble fitting all his extra bags in, even with his size 13 shoes.
Audi R8
Audi's flagship R8 supercar has been in production since 2007, with one of its earliest celebrity owners being none other than Tom Brady. He was pictured pulling up to an Audi event in one in 2009, although he hasn't been seen in it in recent years, so it's unclear whether he still owns it today. At the heart of every 2007-08 R8 sits a 4.2L V8 engine making 414 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque (via Motortrend). Power is sent to all four wheels through either a six-speed automated manual transmission or a six-speed gated manual. For 2009, the car gained the 5.2L V10 from the Lamborghini Gallardo, which boosted power up to 518 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.
Unfortunately, the pictures of Brady in his R8 don't make it clear whether it's an '08 or '09 model year, so it's impossible to tell which engine is sitting just a few feet behind the NFL player's head. What's more impressive is that Brady could even get in the car at all, as his 6-foot-4-inch stature means he'd be simply unable to fit in certain smaller models.
Cadillac Escalade ESV
Whether it was because of his height or because he simply liked limousines, Drive Australia reported that Tom Brady took his newly-purchased Cadillac Escalade to Becker Automotive Design in 2018, to have it converted to stretch more than six meters (19.6 feet) in length. Invoices show that the car only cost him $91,000 to buy, but he added over $250,000 worth of customizations to bring the total price up to around $350,000. He called the car his "sanctuary," and it came with a full home office in the back, including reclining massage seats made with Italian leather.
The roof of the car was also raised by five inches to give Brady better headroom and was reinforced with steel for better security. Just a few short years after he bought it, though, the car was listed for sale, with Brady reportedly adding his own message to the listing that he hoped "the next owner will take great care of her" (via Drive Australia). The SUV covered just 13,000 miles under his ownership.
Audi A8
After Tom Brady hit a minivan in his Audi S8 in 2010, he joked about having crashed it because he "wanted the 2011 [model]." Not everyone found the joke very funny, especially the family whose minivan was ruined, but Audi saw the lighthearted side and sent him a 2011 model A8 just a few weeks later. As would be expected from the German brand's flagship sedan, the A8 featured all the latest cutting-edge tech, plus a freshly restyled cabin that had been revamped for the new generation just a year earlier (via The Car Connection).
It was powered by a 372 horsepower 4.2L V8 engine, and featured an innovative Drive Select system which, The Car Connection reported, "controls powertrain, steering, and suspension feel — together or separately." Systems like this are now commonplace on many new cars, but back in 2011, this was a genuinely innovative idea, and clearly demonstrated Audi's forward-thinking mentality. Since the car was supplied by Audi themselves as part of a sponsorship deal, it's quite likely that Brady no longer owns the car. That's probably a good thing, as it's one less vehicle for him and Gisele Bündchen to fight over in the divorce settlement.
Land Rover Range Rover
One car that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemed equally fond of, at least at the time, was their 2011 Range Rover, which they reportedly used as their joint daily driver for a while. As a top-spec model, their Range Rover featured a supercharged V8 engine, a luxurious interior, and enough room for both themselves and their kids to get about day-to-day. The 2011 model also benefited from major updates to its Terrain Response off-road system, although that wouldn't have been much use to Brady and Bündchen when they were ferrying the kids around town.
What would have been useful, however, was the optional privacy glass and reclining rear seats, which provided an extra layer of anonymity to help stay away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. The car also came with an optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, for Brady and his passengers to hype themselves up on the way to a game, or chill out in their downtime, whatever the case may be. Like many of their other cars, neither has been pictured in the Range Rover for a few years now, so it's unclear whether they sold it or whether it's still lurking at the back of their garage somewhere.