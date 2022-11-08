Binance Agrees To Buy Competing Crypto Exchange FTX

Another day, another meltdown in the world of cryptocurrency. This time around, a multi-billion company seems to have reached the brink of collapse in what feels like the blink of an eye. It's a real rollercoaster of a story, and unsurprisingly, the crypto world at large is responding to it already — with strange highs and deep lows. Here's what's happening to FTX, the crypto exchange in question.

FTX is a major cryptocurrency exchange, and it also has its own crypto token called FTT. At the very beginning of FTX, Binance, another exchange, invested in it early on. FTX had a wonderful start, growing in popularity quickly and maintaining that success over time. At the start of 2022, FTX had a valuation of $32 billion. Interestingly enough, after being an early investor, Binance became FTX's biggest rival, with other exchanges such as Coinbase also competing against them.

At some point, Binance sold its stake in FTX, but instead, it now owned $2 billion worth of FTX's signature token FTT. That's a massive amount of crypto, and FTT was never one of the most popular tokens. It had nothing on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the likes. Why is this important? Because that puts anyone who owns FTT in a very precarious position — a smaller token where one company holds such a large chunk of it calls for trouble. Well, it seems that trouble has now arrived.