15 Celebrities With The Most Expensive Car Collections

Being a celebrity these days is often a lucrative endeavor. Whether it's forging a career as an athlete, a musician, or even a comedian, it seems like there's more opportunity than ever for up-and-coming celebs to earn weekly paychecks bigger than most of us will make in a year. Often, when they've made their millions, one of the first things they like to splash out on is an expensive car or two. Many celebs opt for a Range Rover, Tesla, or similar high-end vehicle, but there are a few for which one or two cars simply aren't enough.

Some of these celebs are true petrolheads, and some simply enjoy the finer things in life, whether that's a huge house, Michelin star food, or a garage full of the most exotic cars the automotive world has to offer. Whatever their reason for starting their car collections, they're all highly impressive, not to mention, very expensive. It's very unlikely that most of these celebrities will sell off their car collections, but if they did, each one would be worth millions of dollars.