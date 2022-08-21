15 Celebrities With The Most Expensive Car Collections
Being a celebrity these days is often a lucrative endeavor. Whether it's forging a career as an athlete, a musician, or even a comedian, it seems like there's more opportunity than ever for up-and-coming celebs to earn weekly paychecks bigger than most of us will make in a year. Often, when they've made their millions, one of the first things they like to splash out on is an expensive car or two. Many celebs opt for a Range Rover, Tesla, or similar high-end vehicle, but there are a few for which one or two cars simply aren't enough.
Some of these celebs are true petrolheads, and some simply enjoy the finer things in life, whether that's a huge house, Michelin star food, or a garage full of the most exotic cars the automotive world has to offer. Whatever their reason for starting their car collections, they're all highly impressive, not to mention, very expensive. It's very unlikely that most of these celebrities will sell off their car collections, but if they did, each one would be worth millions of dollars.
John Cena
Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena might have become one of the internet's most persistent memes, but his notoriety has also earned him plenty of money. His net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, and part of that is tied up in his extensive car collection. GQ reports that Cena is a big fan of American muscle cars, both classic and contemporary.
His selection of classics includes a Plymouth Road Runner Superbird, a Buick GSX, and an AMC Rebel "The Machine." But, his most unique car is a much more modern creation. Called the Corvette InCenaRator (yes, really), GQ reports that Cena had the car custom-built to his tastes, with bodywork that's supposed to look like it's from the year 3000. It certainly looks unique, although saying it looks good might be a bit of a stretch. MotorBiscuit even called it the "worst custom car ever," but they clearly forgot about Will.i.am's custom $900,000 Beetle. Underneath the InCenaRator's far-out exterior is a Corvette C4 chassis with a stock LS V8 powering the car.
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne is one of the most prolific rappers on the planet, with a career that spans nearly 25 years. He's claimed that, over those years, he's written so many lyrics that he has to Google them when he's writing to make sure he doesn't write the same thing twice. However, he should have no trouble remembering what's in his garage, as he owns some of the world's most desirable performance cars. One of the highlights of his collection is his Bugatti Veyron, which he paid a reported $1.8 million for. In an interview, Wayne claimed that the dealership called him the "Barack Obama of Bugatti," because he was the first black rapper to buy one.
Whether that's true or just another braggadocious Wayne story is up for debate, but it's hard to argue with the claim that Wayne was something of an automotive trendsetter among his peers. He was also an early customer of Maybach, a brand that, for a few years, seemed to be on the wish list of every big rapper, from Jay-Z to Birdman. In recent years, Wayne has continued to add to his collection, receiving a custom $400,000 McLaren 720S courtesy of his friend, Young Money Records president Mack Maine.
Sultan of Brunei
While he's not in the same leagues of global recognition as some of the other celebrities here, Brunei's incumbent ruler has a car collection that would put all of them to shame. In fact, the main reason that people outside of the oil-rich Asian nation know him at all is because of his vast hangars full of cars. Most of them were purchased in the '90s, when he was one of the most influential car collectors on the planet. In the years since, his buying power has waned with his reputation, with reports surfacing that many of his exotics now lie abandoned.
Among his collection sit some of the rarest cars ever made, including the only production BMW Nazca M12, the one-off Ferrari Mythos, and a Ferrari F50 "Bolide" that's never been seen in public. The Sultan is estimated to own over 7,000 cars, making his the world's largest private collection. However, a 2011 report claimed that the vast majority of his cars are in unserviceable condition, with some covered in mold and left outside to rot in the heat. Unfortunately, it seems likely that even if the Sultan did want to sell off some of his rarest cars one day, many would be in such bad condition that they would be beyond saving.
Jay Leno
One of the most well-known celebrity gearheads of all, comedian and auto aficionado Jay Leno has been collecting cars for over four decades now. His collection is documented through his TV show, Jay Leno's Garage, where he shows off his vast array of rides, and meets other like-minded collectors with rare and unique cars. Among his most drool-worthy cars are his McLaren F1, Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, and Porsche Carrera GT. As well as collecting many of the finest cars on the market, Leno has also commissioned his own custom builds.
Sometimes these take the form of resto-mods like his Hispano-Suiza V8, which features a monster 18.5L engine, and was originally found rusting away in the Australian desert. In other cases, Leno's cars are built from scratch, like his GM EcoJet, which like its name suggests, is powered by a Honeywell LT-101 jet turbine engine that makes an estimated 650 horsepower. Notably absent from his collection are any Ferraris, which Leno has said is a deliberate choice. Ferrari's dealers are notoriously difficult to deal with, and so Leno claimed he simply avoided the brand altogether so he didn't have to bother talking to them.
Gordon Ramsay
Jay Leno might not be too keen on dealing with the complexities that arise from driving a Ferrari, but celebrity chef and TV presenter Gordon Ramsay has no such qualms. In fact, he owns a garage full of exclusive Prancing Horses, with a Monza SP2 and a LaFerrari Aperta, among others. According to The Sun, his wife Tara even bought him a Ferrari 550 Maranello as a present for winning three Michelin stars. Ferraris aren't the only marque in Ramsay's collection though, as he also owns a Ford GT, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Land Rover Defender that was used in the James Bond movie Spectre.
Open-top racing cars seem to be a theme in Ramsay's collection, as The Sun reports that as well as his Ferrari Monza SP2, he also owns a BAC Mono, a Formula One-inspired track day toy that weighs just 1,190 lb and can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It's not known how often, if ever, Ramsay takes his cars to the track, but with such an impressive set of cars, it would be almost criminal not to.
Kanye West
Rapper, designer, and business mogul Kanye West has gained a reputation for his erratic behavior in recent years, and appropriately, his car collection is similarly unpredictable. According to GQ, he owns everything from a Bugatti Veyron built in partnership with Parisian fashion house Hermès to an offroad Ukrainian monster truck called a Sherp. Among his collection sits a number of rare performance cars including a Mercedes-Mclaren SLR Sterling Moss, which he's been seen driving around the Cannes Film Festival.
Perhaps his weirdest purchase is the Dartz Prombron Red Diamond Edition, a huge bulletproof SUV of which he reportedly owns two. Costing an eye-watering $1.2 million each, these armored tanks for the road feature gold-plated windows, military-grade run-flat tires, and white-gold gauges that are accented with rubies. This seems like an appropriately over-the-top ride for someone who once called himself "the greatest artist that God has ever created."
Gabriel Iglesias
Many celebrities can claim to own a million-dollar car collection, but very few will ever have seven figures worth of buses. Gabriel Iglesias is probably the biggest celebrity Volkswagen Type 2 collector of all, with a collection of classic buses that he claims are worth over $3 million in total. He says his decision to start collecting was inspired by Jay Leno, but unlike Leno, there was only one model that Iglesias really had his heart set on. Among his collection sits a number of modified classic campers, many of which Inglesias has had personally built to his tastes.
As well as VW buses, he also owns a number of rare Beetles, one of which is a 1950 US-market model, one of just three left in existence. His collection might be primarily dedicated to Wolfsburg's finest manufacturer, but Iglesias is also a fan of muscle cars and owns a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Charger Hellcat. Tucked away in the corner of his garage is another non-VW highlight: a modern Pontiac Trans-Am custom-built by specialists at Trans Am Depot, with a dash signed by Burt Reynolds. A pretty rock solid collection from the man best known to his fans as "Fluffy."
Lewis Hamilton
As one of the best-paid celebrities whose job revolves around driving cars, it's no surprise to find out that Lewis Hamilton has a pretty impressive selection of vehicles under his ownership. He's clearly fond of hypercars, as one of his most high-profile purchases is a custom Pagani Zonda with a model name that matches his initials, 760 LH. Despite having one of the world's most prestigious manufacturers make a car especially for him, Lewis wasn't too impressed with his Zonda, even calling it "terrible to drive" in an interview. He's also the proud owner of a Ferrari LaFerrari, and he reportedly got early access to drive the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the brand's cutting-edge hypercar that's heavily inspired by F1 technology.
Ironically, the most valuable car in his collection isn't a hypercar. It's been reported that his priciest purchase was a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, valued at around $4 million thanks to its rarity and legendary status. Hamilton has said that the car was confirmed as being original by the late Carroll Shelby himself. His daily driver is a lot less glamorous than most of the rest of his collection, though: when he's just mooching about Monaco, it turns out he prefers to drive an electric Smart Fortwo.
Lionel Messi
As well as being one of the greatest footballers of all time, Argentinian star Lionel Messi also has one of the greatest car collections of any athlete. With an annual salary of approximately $75 million, Messi has plenty of cash left to spend on the latest and greatest in the automotive world, but he's a bit of a classics connoisseur, too. His most valuable car is a Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, which Goal reports is worth $36 million. He also owns a number of "lesser" Ferraris including an F430 Spider, and a trio of high-end Audis, which he uses as daily drivers.
Much like Lewis Hamilton, Messi also has a taste for Paganis, owning a Zonda Tricolore that's worth over $2 million according to Goal. However, reports suggest that Messi's Zonda might not be road registered, as he's never been seen driving it, and it's unclear whether it even meets the regulations to be roadworthy in Messi's home country. When he's not enjoying his collection of classic and contemporary supercars, Messi is often seen driving one of his luxury SUVs, which include a Range Rover, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe.
Justin Bieber
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber rose to fame at a very young age, and ever since he was a teenager, he's been a keen car collector. His collection is estimated to be worth over $4 million, a small fraction of his $285 million total net worth. He's also become notorious for his alleged ban from buying Ferraris, stemming from a high-profile incident where he lost his 458 Italia after a boozy night out in Beverly Hills. He sent one of his assistants to find the car, but it took a full three weeks to locate, by which time the press had picked up the story.
Bieber probably wasn't very high on Ferrari's list of preferential customers anyway, as he'd already modified his 458 Italia and another Prancing Horse in his collection, an F430. His ban shouldn't concern him too much though, as he has a garage filled to the brim with other exotica, including a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and a futuristic custom Rolls-Royce that was re-bodied by West Coast Customs. Strangely, he's also been spotted in a modified Smart Fortwo with the "Smart car" logo replaced by a custom "Swag car" badge. Zero points for taste there, Justin.
Floyd Mayweather
One of boxing's most successful stars, it's thought that Floyd Mayweather has earned over $1 billion from his career. He's blown much of that cash on mansions, private jets, and a collection of cars that he says numbers over a hundred. The Sun reports that most of Mayweather's collection is spread between his two mansions in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. It seems he's keen to stick to a theme with his cars, with nearly all of his Vegas-based cars being white, and all of his LA-based cars being black.
His Los Angeles garage features an array of high-end luxury vehicles, with five Rolls-Royces, four Ferraris, a Mercedes-McLaren, and a Bentley. The Sun reports that his Las Vegas garage is even more valuable, with three Bugatti Veyrons housed there, and a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, one of only three examples made. Other, less outlandish cars in his Vegas pad include a Porsche 911, a Lamborghini Aventador, and two Ferraris. With so many cars to his name, it's a wonder Mayweather even finds time to drive them all.
Jerry Seinfeld
Comedian and TV personality Jerry Seinfeld is a little more secretive than most celebrities with his car collection, so it's hard to get an exact estimate on just how many cars he owns. But it's a lot of them. It's no secret, though, that Seinfeld is a huge Porsche fan, and many of the most valuable cars in his collection hail from Stuttgart. As well as the usual selection of classic 911s, he also owns a number of 356s, including a 1949 Porsche 356/2 Gmünd. Only 52 of these cars were ever made, and Seinfeld's is confirmed to be completely original, making it essentially one of a kind.
Seinfeld keeps most of his collection in an underground garage in New York, which was formerly a plumbing business and took a full five years to convert. The space is a few blocks away from his permanent residence on Central Park West, and it features a small living area should he want to spend some extra time with his cars.
Manny Khoshbin
Real estate mogul and social media influencer Manny Khoshbin has a classic rags-to-riches story, going from working a minimum wage job at a supermarket to selling a reported $1 billion worth of property. He's sunk much of the profits from his real estate deals into his extensive car collection, which includes over a dozen hypercars. One of his most prized vehicles is his Bugatti Chiron Hermès, which was built especially for him and is well documented on his YouTube channel.
However, that's not his only Bugatti, as DMarge reports that he also owns a special edition Veyron Linéa Vincéro d'Oro and two more "regular" Veyrons. That's in addition to a Koenigsegg Agera RS, a Pagani Huayra, a McLaren Speedtail, and a Mercedes-McLaren SLR. Khoshbin has always been keen to show off his enviable collection of cars, with a YouTube channel that has nearly 1.5 million subscribers at the time of writing, and an Instagram account with over 2.7 million followers.
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren made his name as one of the most prolific fashion designers of the past few decades, with a variety of diffusion lines that all took inspiration from his signature preppy style. It might be a stretch to say that most of his clothes constitute wearable art, but his garage is certainly full of what many would consider driveable art. Among the many gems are a Bugatti 57SC Atlantic Coupe, one of only three left in the world, and a Ferrari 250 GTO, which up until recently was the most expensive car ever sold. Lauren also owns a number of other rare Ferraris, including a 250 Testa Rossa Spyder and a 375 Plus.
Many of his cars are so rare that it's very difficult to estimate what they could be worth, as they don't come up for auction frequently enough to tell. But, it's almost certain that the true value of his collection would be in the hundreds of millions, as his 250 GTO alone is worth up to $70 million based on previous auction results.
Post Malone
Austin Post, known by his stage name Post Malone, should need no further introduction to anyone who's listened to mainstream radio over the past few years. His music catalog includes a string of hits, boosting his net worth to a reported $45 million. His car collection makes up quite a chunk of this net worth, with his most expensive vehicle being a Bugatti Chiron, which he reportedly paid $3 million for. He's also often seen driving one of his two Rolls-Royces, a Phantom EWB and a Wraith. His Wraith even has a song named after it on his hit 2018 album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys."
As well as luxury and performance cars, Malone is also partial to trucks and SUVs. He owns a Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 which, according to DuPont Registry, is worth around $350,000. He also owns a heavily modified 1992 Ford Explorer, which like his Wraith, has a song named after it on "Beerbongs & Bentleys." The Ford has Malone's name emblazoned across the grille and a custom speaker system, with the build being handled by well-known mod shop West Coast Customs.