Nearly 45% Of People Wish They Owned This Celebrity's Amazing Car Collection

It's no secret that celebrities have the means to amass a fantastic car collection. Whether we're talking about corporate bigwigs, Formula One racing drivers, TV celebrities, or the King of Rock and Roll, car lovers will stop at nothing to get their grubby mitts on the ride of their dreams. And this got us thinking: Which celebrity has the most amazing car collection the average Joe wishes they owned?

When talking about impressive car collections, it's hard to beat the 29th Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. The Sultan is estimated to have 7,000 cars in his palace (per Motor Biscuit), including 600 Rolls-Royces, numerous Ferraris, and one-off high-end vehicles.

In our latest SlashGear survey, we asked 620 respondents from the United States which celebrity car collection is worth coveting. Oddly enough, the Sultan of Brunei didn't make it on the list, but our readers selected some impressive celebrity garages that would make any car lover teary-eyed with joy.