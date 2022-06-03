The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Hamilton is no stranger to being involved in the process of manufacturing and customizing vehicles. In fact, Hamilton is closely involved in the test-driving and production of Mercedes-AMG's hybrid hypercar Project One, a vehicle that aims to bring F1 performance to the road. Each unit comes with a $2.7 million price tag, and the first run is sold out (via Motor1). Buyers of this first run of vehicles must sign a contract prohibiting any secondary sale for an agreed-upon length of time after their initial purchase, forcing their value to grow much higher over time.

While Mercedes-AMG's One is still in development, only 275 will be made, and one of the first few examples will be heading to Hamilton's car collection. Furthermore, the British racer even revealed plans to collaborate with Mercedes-AMG to build a "special LH Edition" of its already expensive One hypercar (via Top Gear).

Mercedes-AMG

It's basically a road car that best represents Hamilton's career, as it comes with the same engine as his F1 track racer. "I've won the championship in that engine," said Hamilton, speaking with Top Gear. "The driveability, the power output, and where the power comes in... all those kinds of things are what I helped steer."

Hamilton's hoping to make his LH Edition variant look sharper, louder, and more powerful than the base version. If the Mercedes-AMG One LH Edition ever makes it through production, Hamilton will likely be getting one tailor-made just for him. Only time will tell just how high the price of Hamilton's AMG One will reach in the future, but one thing's for sure, it will certainly have a personal significance to the F1 Champ.